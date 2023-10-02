Former NFL Kicker Martin Gramatica Nominated as Leader of Impact by the American Heart Association

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Guard Imaging is thrilled to announce the nomination of its Vice President of Business Development and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, Martin Gramatica, as one of the distinguished Leaders of Impact in an upcoming 7-week campaign to raise vital funds for The American Heart Association. The campaign, which kicks off on World Heart Day, September 29 and ends on World Philanthropy Day, November 15, aims to spotlight influential figures dedicated to combating heart disease and stroke.

Martin Gramatica, a celebrated sports figure, and business leader, has seamlessly transitioned from his successful football career to a prominent role in promoting heart health and wellness. As the Vice President of Business Development at Life Guard Imaging, he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to advocating and raising awareness of the importance of early detection in heart health.

The American Heart Association's Leaders of Impact campaign seeks to honor individuals who have harnessed their influence and expertise to champion the importance of heart health. Martin Gramatica's tireless dedication to improving. the lives of those affected by cardiovascular diseases has made him an outstanding candidate for this prestigious recognition.

Throughout his journey, Gramatica has effectively combined his passion for sports with his advocacy for heart health, inspiring countless individuals along the way. His leadership in spearheading initiatives that encourage heart-healthy practices and raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases has made a lasting impact on communities nationwide.

During the 7-week campaign, Gramatica will join forces with other prominent leaders. from diverse backgrounds to motivate individuals and organizations to contribute generously to The American Heart Association. His remarkable transition from the NFL to a position of prominence in the business and philanthropic world is a testament to his unwavering determination, resilience, and commitment to effecting positive change.

"I am deeply honored to be nominated as a Leader of Impact for The American Heart Association's campaign," expressed Martin Gramatica. "Promoting heart health is a meaningful cause to me, and I am passionate about making a difference in the fight against cardiovascular diseases. Together, we can save lives and create a healthier future."

The American Heart Association invites everyone to unite with Martin Gramatica and other Leaders of Impact during this campaign, urging them to contribute. generously to support crucial research, educational programs, and initiatives to reduce the impact of heart disease and stroke on individuals and communities nationwide.

To learn more about Martin Gramatica and The American Heart Association's Leaders of Impact campaign, please visit https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartBall/GSA-GreaterSoutheastAffiliate?team_id=814363&pg=team&fr_id=10073&fbclid=IwAR3mqCiBIGaPxDeCwNGpVqIdsMXsBF7vQIDCjrr2lnnTL7uOi0JjL44KIQ8

About Martin Gramatica:

Martin Gramatica is a former NFL kicker known for his illustrious career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and Dallas Cowboys. He has transitioned to a successful career in business development. Currently, he serves as the Vice President of Business Development at Life Guard Imaging, a leading provider of preventative imaging services. Gramatica's passion for excellence and dedication to community service continue to inspire both fans and colleagues.

About The American Heart Association:

The American Heart Association is a non-profit organization devoted to creating healthier lives free from cardiovascular diseases and stroke. For over 90 years, the organization has tirelessly worked towards a world of longer, healthier lives through collaboration with partners, groundbreaking research, and advocacy efforts. For more information about the American Heart Association visit: www.heart.org

About Life Guard Imaging

Life Guard Imaging is the Tampa Bay region's premier facility for preventative imaging scans and one of only a handful of its kind in the nation. Their high accuracy low dosage CT scanners aid in the early detection of deadly cancers and heart disease. Since opening its doors in 2021, LGI has been a beacon of hope to the Tampa Bay community. LGI's motivation is to save as many lives as possible and prevent the tragedy of losing a loved one to these deadly diseases. For more information about Life Guard Imaging visit: www.lifeguardimaging.com

Contact: Dayana McPherson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 813-582-5181

SOURCE Life Guard Imaging