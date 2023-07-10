Life Guard Imaging Named Sponsor for First Annual Bloom Health Expo

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Guard Imaging, a leading provider of advanced preventative screenings, is pleased to announce its partnership as a key sponsor for The First Annual Bloom Health Expo, a highly anticipated health and wellness event. The expo will be held on July 15, 2023, from 10 am - 4 pm at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center, bringing together healthcare professionals, Buccaneers fans, and community leaders for a day of family fun activities and health education. 

The Bloom Health Expo will be hosted in partnership with Bloom TV, News Channel 8, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The expo aims to provide Buccaneers fans with an opportunity to see where the Super Bowl Champions play, interact with Bucs cheerleaders and Captain Fear, kick field goals with former Buccaneer Martín Gramática, and most importantly, have access to a variety of free, on-site health screenings. 

Life Guard Imaging's decision to sponsor The Bloom Health Expo highlights its dedication to healthcare and wellness. As a company at the forefront of life-saving preventative screenings, Life Guard Imaging understands the importance of providing the highest quality care to individuals and communities. By partnering with The Bloom Health Expo, Life Guard Imaging aims to contribute to the expo's mission of providing accessible health education and services to the Tampa Bay Community. 

"We are thrilled to partner with The Bloom Health Expo as a sponsor," said Martín Gramática, VP of Business Development at Life Guard Imaging. "This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting health and wellness, and we are excited to showcase our preventative imaging services to the community." 

The free event will include over 60 specialists, on-site health screenings, and CPR classes. Attendees will also have a chance to have a meet and greet with Bloom TV Host Gayle Guyardo and former Buccaneers Place Kicker Martín Gramática and learn more about the preventative scans offered at Life Guard Imaging. 

As an official sponsor, LGI will allow attendees to sign up for a complimentary coronary artery CT scan, receive fun health-related giveaways, and learn more about the preventative scans offered at Life Guard Imaging. 

"We believe that investing in the health and well-being of individuals is paramount," said Gramática. "Through our participation in the WFLA Bloom Health Expo, we aim to empower individuals to take charge of their health and provide them with the tools they need to be proactive." 

Life Guard Imaging invites attendees, healthcare professionals, and members of the press to visit their booth at the WFLA Bloom Health Expo to learn more about their cutting-edge preventative scans and witness firsthand their impact on the community. 

To learn more about Life Guard Imaging and its services, visit the company's website at www.lifeguardimaging.com or call 813-582-5222. To learn more about the Bloom Health Expo, visit www.wfla.com/bloom-health-expo/ 

About Life Guard Imaging
Life Guard Imaging is the Tampa Bay region's premier facility for preventative body scans and one of only five imaging facilities of its kind nationwide. Their high accuracy, low dosage CT scanners aid in the early detection of deadly cancers and heart disease. Since opening its doors in 2021, LGI has been a beacon of hope to the Tampa Bay community. LGI's motivation is to save as many lives as possible and prevent the tragedy of losing a loved one to these deadly diseases. 

About The Bloom Health Expo
The Bloom Health Expo is a health and wellness expo created with WFLA News Channel 8 Bloom TV and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gayle Guyardo, the host of Bloom TV, will be on-site to meet and greet with viewers. In its inaugural year, the event aims to bring viewers the latest health and medical trends, win medical giveaways, and interact with News Channel 8 anchors, hosts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders. 

Contact: Dayana McPherson
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 813-582-5181 

SOURCE Life Guard Imaging

