Former NOBULL Exec and CrossFit Superstars' Wellness Brand 'while on earth' Select Barrett Distribution to Power Supply Chain

Footwear, Apparel + Wellness Meets High-Powered 3PL Fulfillment Services

FRANKLIN, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider and a leader in eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions for over 82 years, is excited to announce its latest partnership with while on earth™, a newly formed wellness brand founded by industry expert Todd Melene and social media fitness influencers Brooke Wells and Mat Fraser.

while on earth™ showcases its first collection, 'The Mover,' featuring ThriveKnit—a custom-designed, internally reinforced knit upper offering optimal stretch, comfort and support. Crafted with premium materials for both in and out of the gym, the collection is available now in four colors, with more colors and limited-edition releases coming soon. Barrett Distribution Centers proudly celebrates its new 3PL partnership with while on earth™.

"We placed a high value on familiarity with quality service and agility," said Chris Yonuss, Vice President of Operations at while on earth™. "Having worked with Barrett in our past eCommerce ventures, there is a high comfort level and proven track record of success with high-growth brands. Barrett's operational excellence and scalability within their network align perfectly with our goals."

Founded by former NOBULL CMO Todd Meleney, Brooke Wells, a nine-time CrossFit Games athlete and Mat Fraser, a five-time CrossFit Games champion, while on earth™ will leverage industry expertise along with Brooke and Mat's combined 4+ million followers on Instagram. Combining experience in marketing, brand development and athletic excellence uniquely positions while on earth™ to disrupt the wellness market, inspiring and empowering individuals to "Start Somewhere" on their wellness journeys.

"Working with the while on earth™ team has been incredibly exciting as they've progressed from product development to launch," said Scott Hothem, SVP of Customer Solutions at Barrett. "Our supply chain solutions will provide the foundation that while on earth™ needs to scale rapidly and efficiently. Our past success with startups and visionary founders reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and growth. We're proud to support entrepreneurial ventures that bring fresh ideas and products to market."

while on earth™ will kick off operations from the Memphis region, where Barrett boasts a robust network of top-tier eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment centers. Along with handling WOE's rapidly expanding eCommerce demands, Barrett will also manage all future retail and omnichannel growth, ensuring seamless scalability and operational success.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

About while on earth™

while on earth™ is inspired by the ethos that time is our most valuable currency. How we use it shapes where we go, what we do and who we become. Founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, athletes and designers who are wellness enthusiasts. Our team brings together a deep history in the footwear and apparel industry with a passion for wellness. We've aligned our world to create a wellness brand here to inspire people to reach their full potential. We believe wellness is for everyone and every body. If you don't start somewhere you'll just never know.

SOURCE Barrett Distribution Centers Inc.