Inbound Logistics Selects Barrett Distribution Centers as 2025 Top 100 3PL

"It is quite an honor," said Tim Barrett, Co-Owner & COO. "We're a third generation, family-owned business that's been around for 85 years. It's a reflection of the incredible team we have at Barrett that enables smooth operations each day. Ultimately, the recognition really belongs to the team, our customers and our partners."

Founded in 1941, Barrett Distribution Centers has evolved into a North American 3PL powerhouse, blending decades of hands-on expertise with cutting-edge technology. Barrett has scaled rapidly by opening advanced fulfillment centers in key markets, integrating full-stack IT solutions, and earning a spot on Inc.'s fastest-growing private companies list more than 15 times. Today, with several facilities in Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas and California, Barrett supports eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment across North America.

"The Top 100 ranking from Inbound is a HUGE deal for us and for any company in our industry," said Bryan Corbett, VP of Sales & Marketing. "Inbound Logistics is one of the most reputable, long-standing supply chain publications around. So, in a world of 75,000 3PL's, being listed as a Top 100 provider by Inbound is a tremendous honor for Barrett and our team."

