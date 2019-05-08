Former Oracle Exec Mike Baraiolo Joins MTX Group as SVP of Public Sector

Baraiolo specializes in Sales Engagement and Management, including fifteen years of experience selling enterprise software, infrastructure, and cloud-based solutions. Baraiolo's extensive knowledge and long-standing relationships within the Public Sector ecosystem are of strategic importance for MTX. The addition of Baraiolo has an immediate impact for MTX in serving labor, transportation, and health and human services agencies across the country where the company is already seen as a leading solutions provider.

"Our leadership team is thrilled to have Mike join the MTX family. Mike brings a creative mind and extensive track record in serving the public sector. As business challenges evolve, we are eager to push forward our Maverick Artificial Intelligence Platform as a complementary solution in addition to all cloud technologies," said Das Nobel, CEO & Founder of MTX.

Prior to joining MTX, Baraiolo was a leader as a Sales and Management Executive at Oracle, driving their growing businesses and sales across North America. Previously, he has worked at various tech giants such as Open Text and Banctec, before becoming a Salesforce enthusiast.

"I'm excited to join MTX because of the leadership and vision of our CEO, Das Nobel. He has chosen a core of talented professionals, with rich and diverse skills and expertise to lead MTX. Culture is the most important thing at MTX and it fuels our client satisfaction and results. The MTX mission is quite simple, zero failed projects; and I believe we have the leadership team to make it happen," said Baraiolo.

Will Sowell, Chief Operating Officer at MTX stated, "Mike's strong background and credibility allows him to make an immediate impact leading our public sector efforts both in expertise and service. Pairing his capability and extensive network with our proprietary, state of the art Permits & Licensing, Grants & Proposals, and Case Management applications will allow MTX to continue its hyper-growth."

About MTX

MTX Group Inc is a global cloud implementation partner that enables organizations to become a fit enterprise through digital transformation and strategy. MTX is powered by the Maverick.io Artificial Intelligence platform and has a strong presence in the Public Sector providing proprietary designs and innovative concept accelerators.

