Former Poppulo GC Jenny Brook Returns to Greenberg Traurig

DENVER, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Brook rejoins global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a shareholder and assistant general counsel based in the Denver office.

Brook returns to the firm following a decade as executive vice president and general counsel at Poppulo, a global enterprise software company and Greenberg Traurig client, where she also led cybersecurity, IT, and compliance teams. In that role, she gained invaluable experience navigating complex regulatory environments from a business and compliance perspective, blending deep legal experience with strategic leadership.

"Having Jenny back at Greenberg Traurig is truly a homecoming, and one that benefits our clients enormously," said Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian L. Duffy, who is also based in Denver. "Jenny is an exceptional lawyer, and her time serving as general counsel for one of our clients means she understands firsthand the pressures, priorities, and decision-making that our clients face every day. That kind of experience makes her a tremendous asset, not only in her new role in our general counsel's office, but to the firm as a whole. I had the privilege of working alongside Jenny, Naomi G. Beer, and David G. Palmer during her first chapter, and I can say without hesitation that her return is something we all celebrate."

Throughout her career, Brook has demonstrated a rare ability to view legal challenges through both the eyes of outside counsel and in-house legal leadership. "Jenny is a true example of the boomerang effect at its best; she left us as an accomplished litigator and shareholder, went out and served as general counsel of a fast-growing global technology company, and now she is bringing all of that incredible in-house experience back to us," Greenberg Traurig's General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer Jeff E. Scott said. "Her time at Poppulo gave her firsthand experience in the legal and business challenges our clients face every day – from intellectual property and data privacy to cybersecurity and corporate governance – in some pretty complex and fast-moving regulatory environments. That kind of real-world perspective is invaluable in a general counsel's office, and frankly it is exactly the type of experience and leadership that makes Greenberg Traurig stronger."

David Levin, the founder and former CEO of Four Winds Interactive (FWI) which became Poppulo, says when Brook represented FWI during her first stint at Greenberg Traurig, it felt like she was already on the team. "We had worked with Jenny while she was acting as our outside general counsel and she was excellent. We knew we wanted her on our executive leadership team. Her impact on our company during her entire tenure was exceptional and we are forever grateful," Levin said.

"The opportunity to serve as a company's general counsel gave me a front-row seat to what clients need from their outside counsel. Beyond legal advice, they want to collaborate with lawyers who make the effort to understand their business, and to identify and implement bespoke strategies," Brook said. "That experience shapes how I approach every matter, and I am excited to bring that perspective back to Greenberg Traurig. More than just a professional move, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such exceptional attorneys, so many of whom I am lucky to call friends."

Brook received a J.D. from Notre Dame Law School and a B.A. from Dartmouth College. She is admitted to practice law in Colorado.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP