FORMER SACRAMENTO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CAPTAIN FILES CLAIMS ALLEGING SEXUAL HARASSMENT, RETALIATION, AND WRONGFUL TERMINATION

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTONYAN MIRANDA, LLP announces that its client, Vanessa Vaden, a former Captain with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, has initiated legal action following the issuance of a Right-to-Sue notice by the California Civil Rights Department.

Ms. Vaden, a more than 20-year law enforcement veteran, alleges that her career was derailed after she reported misconduct involving a high-ranking law enforcement official, including sexual harassment and inappropriate relationships with subordinates.

According to the complaint, Ms. Vaden was subjected to unwelcome and pervasive sexual conduct by a senior official who held significant influence over her career. The complaint further alleges that after she reported misconduct and cooperated with an internal investigation, she became the target of a coordinated pattern of retaliation.

The alleged retaliation included the initiation of an internal affairs investigation against Ms. Vaden, dissemination of damaging rumors, removal of her job responsibilities, and actions that undermined her professional standing within the department. Ultimately, Ms. Vaden's employment was terminated on February 18, 2026.

The Civil Rights Department issued Ms. Vaden an immediate Right-to-Sue notice on March 24, 2026, authorizing her to pursue claims under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, including claims for sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation.

"Ms. Vaden dedicated over two decades of her life to public service and built an exemplary record," said Emilia Arutunian, veteran employment attorney at Antonyan Miranda, LLP and counsel for Ms. Vaden. "The allegations in this case reflect serious concerns about abuse of authority and the consequences faced by employees who report misconduct within law enforcement agencies."

The complaint names the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the County of Sacramento, the City of Elk Grove, the Elk Grove Police Department, and Robert "Bobby" Davis as respondents.

Ms. Vaden seeks to hold the defendants accountable for alleged violations of California employment law, including failure to prevent harassment and retaliation, and wrongful termination in violation of public policy.

This press release summarizes allegations contained in a formal complaint. All allegations are contested, and the defendants have not yet responded in court.

For more information, visit:

https://antonyanmiranda.com/former-sacramento-county-sheriffs-office-sergeant-files-legal-claims-alleging-sexual-harassment-retaliation-and-wrongful-termination/

Media Contact: Patrick Froehlke, [email protected], 619-696-1100

SOURCE Antonyan Miranda, LLP