Two Antonyan Miranda Attorneys Pass Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS) Exam, Bolstering Firm's High-Asset Divorce and Complex Family Law Capabilities

San Diego Family Law Firm to Add Two More CFLS-Certified Attorneys, Expanding Its Roster to 15 Certified Family Law Specialists

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonyan Miranda, LLP, a leading San Diego family law firm, today announced that Senior Associate Attorneys Hannah Aaron and Jessica Merino have successfully passed the Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS) Examination administered by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization. Upon completion of the final certification process, Aaron and Merino will join the firm's existing roster of Certified Family Law Specialists — one of the largest concentrations of CFLS-credentialed attorneys at any family law firm in California.

"This is a significant accomplishment that reflects both Hannah and Jessica's commitment to mastering complex family law," said Timothy Miranda, Founding Partner of Antonyan Miranda and himself a Certified Family Law Specialist. "We look forward to welcoming them into the firm's CFLS ranks upon final certification. Their achievement strengthens our ability to serve clients navigating high-stakes divorce, custody, and asset division matters across Southern California."

What Is the Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS) Designation?

The CFLS designation is awarded by the State Bar of California to attorneys who demonstrate an exceptional level of experience, knowledge, and skill in family law. Earning the designation requires passing a rigorous written examination, meeting strict trial experience thresholds, completing ongoing continuing legal education, and undergoing peer review by other certified specialists and judges. Fewer than 2% of California attorneys hold this credential, making it the gold standard for family law representation in the state.

Why the CFLS Credential Matters for High-Asset and Complex Divorce Cases

In California, Certified Family Law Specialists are uniquely equipped to handle the most demanding family law matters, including high-asset divorce, complex property division, multi-jurisdictional and international family law disputes, child custody litigation, domestic violence proceedings, and cases requiring expert witnesses. Clients facing these situations benefit from representation by attorneys who have demonstrated both courtroom experience and substantive legal expertise at the highest level of California's legal credentialing system.

The achievement by Aaron and Merino reinforces Antonyan Miranda's commitment to maintaining the most highly credentialed family law team in San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County.

About Antonyan Miranda

Founded in 2015 by Ilona Antonyan and Timothy Miranda, Antonyan Miranda is a San Diego-based family law firm recognized for its depth of Certified Family Law Specialists and its track record in complex, high-conflict, and high-asset divorce and family law matters. The firm serves clients throughout San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County, combining litigation experience with strategic family law counsel to achieve results in life-altering legal disputes.

For more information, visit www.antonyanmiranda.com or contact Patrick Froehlke at [email protected] or 619-696-1100.

SOURCE Antonyan Miranda, LLP