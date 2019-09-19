Former Samsung President and CEO Philip Sullivan Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, announced today Philip Sullivan as its newest Partner and Coach.

Sullivan has over 30 years of experience establishing international operations and delivering dramatic revenue growth in the medical device and semiconductor industries. He has a track record of building highly efficient, technically based, compliant global businesses, from small startups to large multinational conglomerates.

The most recent chapter of Phil's career has been as President, CEO, and Board Member for Samsung NeuroLogica, the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. In just four years as CEO, Phil grew end user revenues 500% and increased the overall gross margin by 20%. Phil's expertise in growing imaging technology businesses and comprehensive healthcare solutions strengthens CEO Coaching International's ability to coach clients competing in these spaces.

"I am delighted to join the world-class team at CEO Coaching International," says Phil. "By combining their proven best practices with my experience, I'm looking forward to helping CEOs everywhere make BIG happen."

As a global leader, Phil has built sales and service channels in USA, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, China, Japan and Southeast Asia. His extensive leadership background includes over 10 M&A transactions with successful integration and a high revenue multiple sale.

"Phil's problem-solving approach of setting clear, actionable goals and implementing accountability systems has allowed him to challenge the status quo in multiple organizations," comments Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "Phil has proven he knows how to win BIG, making him a great fit for the team."

Sullivan holds several technology patents and he has been awarded for innovation, problem solving, process improvement, value engineering and world class customer operations. He received his degree in engineering at The University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and now resides in the greater Boston area with his wife and three children.

About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

