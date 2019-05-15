Former Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Deborah Lee James to share new book "Aim High" at National Press Club Headliners Book event, May 30
May 15, 2019, 14:33 ET
WASHINGTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Secretary of the U.S. Air Force under President Obama, Deborah Lee James likes to say she essentially "served as "CEO" of a 660,000-person, $139 billion enterprise. In her new book, "Aim High: Chart Your Course and Find Your Success," Deborah Lee James draws on her experiences at the highest levels of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as supporting research and stats from management consulting firm Bain and Company, to prove that her five-step approach to problem-solving can yield successful results in any setting.
Deborah Lee James will share her insights and explain how others can "Aim High" and find success in their daily lives at a National Press Club Headliners Book Event on Thursday, May 30 at 10:00 a.m.
This event will take place in the Club's conference rooms, and will feature a moderated discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. Tickets cost $5 for members of the National Press Club and $10 for non-members. Please click here to purchase tickets.
When purchasing your tickets online, you will also have the option of buying a book. Books will be available for pick up and signing at the event. You may also purchase a copy of the book at the event. Proceeds from the book sales will benefit the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the non-profit affiliate of the Club, so the Institute asks that you leave all outside books at home.
The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20045.
