Sayreville Borough School District Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

New Jersey Schools Integrate Leading Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform has been deployed by New Jersey's Sayreville Borough School District to protect students and faculty against gun-related violence.

Located in Middlesex County, the district serves approximately 6,500 students and employs approximately 750 staff across 10 buildings, including a high school, middle school, upper elementary school, four K–3 elementary schools, two preschools, and a specialized 18–21 program that operates a publicly accessible store and café for job training. With strong community involvement, the district prioritizes proactive safety measures and operates on the principle of staying ahead of evolving security needs.

ZeroEyes enhances the district's comprehensive, multilayered security strategy and will be integrated with Singlewire's InformaCast incident management software. This enables real-time gun detection alerts from ZeroEyes to automatically trigger Singlewire's InformaCast system, which can instantly distribute customized alerts across a wide range of devices, supporting faster, more coordinated emergency responses and ensuring critical information reaches those who need it most.

"Our responsibility is to create an environment where students and staff can focus on learning while knowing that safety is taken seriously," said Dr. Richard Labbe, superintendent of Sayreville Borough School District. "By integrating advanced technology, such as ZeroEyes, into our broader security framework, we are strengthening our ability to identify potential threats early and act quickly, helping us move from awareness to action in a matter of moments."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and school security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Sayreville Borough School District's leadership has demonstrated a strong commitment to creating a safe and secure learning environment," said Mike Lahiff, co-founder and CEO of ZeroEyes. "We're proud to support their efforts by turning existing security infrastructure into a source of timely, reliable insight that supports faster, more confident action."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes