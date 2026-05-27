Sumter County Schools Renews ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection Deployment

Florida School District Reinforces Commitment to Safety with Proactive Security Solution to Protect Students, Staff, and Visitors

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been renewed by Sumter County Schools following two successful years of deployment.

Serving nine schools across rural Sumter County, the district supports approximately 6,000 students and 700 faculty and staff. ZeroEyes has been integrated across these schools as part of the district's commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, and welcoming learning environment.

"I personally have been very impressed with ZeroEyes since day one," said Philip Martin, Safety and Security Specialist for Sumter County Schools. "The level of detail that ZeroEyes provides, as well as the responsiveness of their customer service, is outstanding. Communication is always quick, which is critical from a customer standpoint. It's reassuring to know that this technology is helping keep our students and staff safe."

Sumter County Schools maintains a strong, collaborative relationship with local law enforcement. The district works closely with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, ensuring that security protocols are consistent, proactive, and responsive. This renewal reinforces the district's dedication to combining modern technology with community-centered safety measures.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"Sumter County Schools has demonstrated a thoughtful and proactive approach to campus safety," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By leveraging real-time intelligence, the district continues to protect its students and faculty while preserving the close-knit community culture that makes Sumter County special."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes