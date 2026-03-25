Veho Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Veho joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho, the modern delivery partner for e-commerce brands, has been named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 in the logistics category. Veho earned its place on the list by building a delivery network that gives brands end-to-end control across the post-purchase journey.

"Fast Company's recognition reinforces what we've always believed: delivery is not a commodity," said Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho. "It's one of the most important parts of the customer journey — shaping customer experience, loyalty, and repeat purchase — and brands should have control over that experience."

This recognition comes amid a year of significant momentum. Veho expanded its network by 50% year-over-year to 68 markets, now reaching 46% of the U.S. population, with significant new coverage in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Southern California, and New York City. The company also tripled new client launches and doubled parcel volume, reflecting rising demand from brands seeking to own the delivery experience end-to-end.

As e-commerce brands increasingly treat delivery as a strategic lever, Veho grew its client base by 70% in 2025 and partners with the world's most trusted brands including Sephora, HelloFresh, EssilorLuxottica, and Macy's. Veho continues to redefine what delivery can be – including becoming the first network in the U.S. to launch Rivr robots for last-mile delivery.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT VEHO

Veho is a next-generation parcel delivery platform designed entirely for the needs of e-commerce shippers and their customers. Through its interconnected delivery network and proprietary, next-generation technology, Veho stands out as the most customer-centric parcel delivery platform in America. Powering e-commerce deliveries in 60 markets covering 128 million Americans, the Veho model is designed for complete flexibility and unprecedented visibility, and helps brands like Macy's, Lululemon, Sephora, Hello Fresh and many more to change shipping from a cost center to a value driver. Learn more at shipveho.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto

Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .

Contact: Catherine Dummitt, [email protected]

SOURCE Veho