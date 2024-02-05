Former Shopify CFO and Small Business Advocate Amy Shapero Joins Jobber's Board of Directors as Company Positions Itself to Lead Tech Adoption in Home Service

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that global finance veteran Amy Shapero has been appointed to its board of directors as Audit Committee Chair.

Shapero brings extensive finance, strategy, and operating experience in mission-driven, high-growth companies developing disruptive technology to level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses. She most recently served for nearly five years as CFO at Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) ("Shopify"), a leading global commerce company committed to supporting entrepreneurship.

"Amy has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to building technology solutions that have empowered millions of entrepreneurs, and is passionate about the opportunity to bring her expertise to the underserved home service category," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "We're thrilled to welcome Amy to our Board as we continue our mission to help the people in small business be successful and enter our next phase of growth."

Shapero's technology experience spans commerce, financial services, marketing, big data analytics, and machine learning. She facilitated the building and expansion of Shopify's world-class platform, which helps millions of entrepreneurs around the world successfully manage their retail businesses. During her tenure as CFO, the company grew its revenue by 8x to $5.6B to become one of the largest SaaS companies in the world.

"My father was an entrepreneur in the trades, and after working long, hard days, he'd come home at night and have to then deal with the administrative tasks of running a business on pen and paper," said Shapero. "Jobber fills a critical gap in the home service category and represents a huge opportunity to improve the lives of hard-working entrepreneurs like my dad and the service experience for homeowners across the globe. I'm delighted to join Jobber's board of directors to help guide the company's strategic priorities as it continues to scale."

Shapero's early career includes positions at top-tier technology investment banking firm Goldman Sachs as well as accounting and auditing positions at EY. She also served as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development at DigitalGlobe and held the CFO role at both Sailthru and Betterment. Shapero earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in accounting from the University of Illinois.

The appointment marks the second independent seat added to Jobber's Board. The company welcomed the former CEO of Constant Contact, Gail Goodman, to its board of directors in April 2021.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

