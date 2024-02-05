Former Shopify CFO and Small Business Advocate Amy Shapero Joins Jobber's Board of Directors as Company Positions Itself to Lead Tech Adoption in Home Service

News provided by

Jobber

05 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that global finance veteran Amy Shapero has been appointed to its board of directors as Audit Committee Chair.

Shapero brings extensive finance, strategy, and operating experience in mission-driven, high-growth companies developing disruptive technology to level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses. She most recently served for nearly five years as CFO at Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) ("Shopify"), a leading global commerce company committed to supporting entrepreneurship.

"Amy has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to building technology solutions that have empowered millions of entrepreneurs, and is passionate about the opportunity to bring her expertise to the underserved home service category," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "We're thrilled to welcome Amy to our Board as we continue our mission to help the people in small business be successful and enter our next phase of growth."

Shapero's technology experience spans commerce, financial services, marketing, big data analytics, and machine learning. She facilitated the building and expansion of Shopify's world-class platform, which helps millions of entrepreneurs around the world successfully manage their retail businesses. During her tenure as CFO, the company grew its revenue by 8x to $5.6B to become one of the largest SaaS companies in the world.

"My father was an entrepreneur in the trades, and after working long, hard days, he'd come home at night and have to then deal with the administrative tasks of running a business on pen and paper," said Shapero. "Jobber fills a critical gap in the home service category and represents a huge opportunity to improve the lives of hard-working entrepreneurs like my dad and the service experience for homeowners across the globe. I'm delighted to join Jobber's board of directors to help guide the company's strategic priorities as it continues to scale."

Shapero's early career includes positions at top-tier technology investment banking firm Goldman Sachs as well as accounting and auditing positions at EY. She also served as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development at DigitalGlobe and held the CFO role at both Sailthru and Betterment. Shapero earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in accounting from the University of Illinois.

The appointment marks the second independent seat added to Jobber's Board. The company welcomed the former CEO of Constant Contact, Gail Goodman, to its board of directors in April 2021.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/.

Media contacts

Travis Van Horn
PAN Communications for Jobber
[email protected]
+1 202-840-2286

Elana Ziluk
Senior Public Relations Manager, Jobber
[email protected]
+1 416-317-2633

SOURCE Jobber

Also from this source

Jobber Summit is Back for its Fourth Year and Features Bestselling Author of "Atomic Habits" James Clear and Kevin O'Connor of "This Old House"

Jobber Summit is Back for its Fourth Year and Features Bestselling Author of "Atomic Habits" James Clear and Kevin O'Connor of "This Old House"

Must-attend virtual event on March 6 kicks off busy season for home service pros looking for actionable advice to strengthen their businesses and...
From AI to Scaling A Million Dollar Business--Jobber's Second Season of "Masters of Home Service" Tackles Hotly Debated Topics and Provides Actionable Entrepreneurship Tips

From AI to Scaling A Million Dollar Business--Jobber's Second Season of "Masters of Home Service" Tackles Hotly Debated Topics and Provides Actionable Entrepreneurship Tips

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today released...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.