Jobber Empowers Home Service Pros to Get Paid On Their Terms With Tap to Pay and Progress Invoicing

These new features allow small business owners to collect payments instantly or to set up payment schedules that match their project milestones

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service software, today announced two new features designed to help service professionals get paid faster, reduce financial risk, and deliver a modern, convenient experience to their customers.

Tap to Pay and progress invoicing further Jobber's commitment to empowering small home service businesses with the tools they need to build stronger financial foundations and run their operations with the same efficiency and sophistication as larger companies.

"Home service entrepreneurs deserve technology that keeps pace with their ambition, and empowering them with greater control over cash flow is essential to their success," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "These launches reflect Jobber's ongoing drive to bring modern, intuitive tools to the trades—tools that not only make everyday operations easier, but also position service pros to lead in a rapidly evolving industry."

Tap to Pay: Fast, modern payments with no extra hardware required

For too long, accepting in-person payments has meant juggling extra devices, unreliable connections, or manually entering card details, all of which slow things down and create awkward moments with customers.

Now, with Tap to Pay built directly into the Jobber mobile app, service pros can accept secure, contactless payments instantly using only their smartphones. Customers enjoy the quick, familiar checkout experience they expect, while payments are processed securely and digital receipts are sent automatically—offering both convenience and confidence.

For service providers, Tap to Pay means:

Instant payment collection on-site: Collect payment in seconds, right when the job is complete.

Collect payment in seconds, right when the job is complete. A more professional image: Offer a sleek, modern payment option that builds trust and positions your business as tech-forward.

Offer a sleek, modern payment option that builds trust and positions your business as tech-forward. Less admin and fewer follow-ups: Eliminate the friction of chasing down payments after the job, freeing up time to focus on the next project.

"I'm very happy with how Tap to Pay has been integrated with Jobber," said Alberto Diaz, owner of Goodwill Plumbing. "It made payment collection so much easier, and the customers seem to appreciate it."

Oleg Mochalov, owner of Neilion Inc., added, "It's very easy to use. Now everything is in one app."

Tap to Pay is available to U.S. and Canadian users on all membership plans through the Jobber mobile app. Jobber Payments must be enabled in order to use this feature. Learn more here: https://www.getjobber.com/features/get-paid-sooner/#tap-to-pay

Progress invoicing: Flexible, transparent payment schedules that unlock bigger jobs

Large and multi-stage projects can be lucrative for service businesses, but they often come with cash flow challenges, upfront costs, and uncertainty around payment timelines. Ambiguous payment terms can also strain finances, complicate project management, and erode client trust.

Jobber's new progress invoicing solves these issues by letting service pros set clear, milestone-based payment schedules that align with each stage of a project. Rather than waiting until project completion to get paid, service pros can collect as work progresses—improving financial stability and projecting a more professional image from the start. And homeowners benefit from transparent payment schedules and smaller, more manageable installments.

For service providers, progress invoicing delivers:

Stronger cash flow: Collect payments at key milestones to cover materials and labor, reducing financial gaps, delays, and risk.

Collect payments at key milestones to cover materials and labor, reducing financial gaps, delays, and risk. Professionalism and trust: Set expectations upfront with clear payment schedules in quotes and invoices that show payment progress against those schedules.

Set expectations upfront with clear payment schedules in quotes and invoices that show payment progress against those schedules. Less admin work: Automate invoices tied to job progress and collect payments through Client Hub, freeing up time to focus on the work itself.

"Jobber's progress invoicing has been a huge improvement to the way we bill," said Ashley Ellis, Superior Processing & Weighing. "What used to be a manual, error-prone process is now quick, clear, and automatic. It keeps our projects organized, even when we're juggling multiple jobs, and eliminates confusion for clients by clearly outlining each payment stage."

"Progress invoicing has made a huge difference in our workflow and reduced the mental load of managing multiple moving pieces," added Leisse Wilcox, owner of Ralph's Paving Ltd. "It's been refreshing to have consistent revenue coming in, rather than waiting for large payments."

Progress invoicing is available to all users on all Jobber plans. Learn more here: https://www.getjobber.com/features/send-invoices-faster/#progress-invoicing

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber software streamlines and automates their workflows to run more efficiently, increase profitability, and grow faster. More than 300,000 service pros in over 50 industries—including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting—use Jobber to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com .

