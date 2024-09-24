Former U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen and Other Attorneys Join Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Torridon Law PLLC is pleased to announce that Jeff Jensen, former U.S. Attorney, is joining the firm. Jeff brings thirty-five years of experience leading federal civil and criminal cases.

As United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, and before that as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Jeff led numerous investigations, including those related to white-collar crime, public corruption, terrorism, organized crime, firearms, and narcotics. He was appointed to the Attorney General's Advisory Committee and served on its white-collar crime subcommittee.

In private practice, as a senior partner at a leading law firm, Jeff has defended Fortune 500 companies and executives in a broad array of issue areas against federal agencies and state regulators. He has successfully represented clients in criminal and regulatory matters against the Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Mine Safety and Health Administration, Department of Labor, and state Attorneys General. He also conducted internal investigations in sensitive matters. At Torridon Law, he will continue to conduct internal investigations and represent clients in high-stakes civil and criminal matters.

Jeff began his career as a CPA for Price Waterhouse Coopers before joining the FBI. He served as an FBI Agent for ten years investigating securities fraud and other white-collar crimes and was a member of the FBI SWAT team. During his time as an Agent, he attended St. Louis University School of Law during the evenings, graduating magna cum laude.

Jeff joins Torridon Law's other senior lawyers, including former Attorney General William P. Barr, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, former Time Warner General Counsel Paul T. Cappuccio, former Deputy White House Counsel Pat Philbin, former Deputy White House Counsel Kate Todd, and former Facebook General Counsel Ted Ullyot.

Former Attorney General William P. Barr said, "Jeff brings a wealth of experience handling all aspects of civil and criminal litigation. He was a key part of the senior team at the Department of Justice, and I could not be more pleased to have him join our firm."

On joining Torridon, Jeff said, "I am beyond honored to once again work with General Barr and join the incredibly talented and experienced team at Torridon Law."

Joining Jeff at Torridon is Julie Tang, who served most of her career as Law Clerk and Supervisory Staff Attorney for the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Harvard, law degree from Cornell, and master's in social work from Washington University.

Also recently joining Torridon are Genevieve McCarthy Kelly, Nicholas Iacono, and Peter Lee Hamilton.

Genevieve McCarthy Kelly comes to Torridon from the Department of Health and Human Services, where she most recently served as Associate Deputy Director for Enforcement in the Office for Civil Rights. Her extensive government experience includes leading enforcement at HHS's Office for Civil Rights and managing civil litigation at the Department of Justice, where she led the defense of individual and class action cases in twenty different federal district courts and ten federal courts of appeals.

Nicholas Iacono comes to Torridon after clerking for Judge Thomas M. Hardiman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Before attending law school at Georgetown University, Nick served as a legislative aide and communications director for a U.S. Congressman and as the director of public relations for the second largest private school system in the country. Nick received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.

Peter Lee Hamilton joins Torridon after graduating from the University of Virginia with a joint JD/MBA. His experience includes time as the founder of an incubator-backed startup and president of a national nonprofit. Peter also previously worked for a firm specializing in private-public partnerships, where he gained valuable insights into highly regulated international business ventures. Peter received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.

Torridon Law advises and represents clients in connection with complex litigation and investigations; government enforcement, regulatory, and legislative matters; commercial disputes; crisis management; and issues related to mergers and acquisitions. The firm draws on the exceptionally broad experience of its lawyers at senior levels of government, at top tier national law firms, and in the corporate and nonprofit worlds, providing services to major corporations, investment firms, law firms, industry groups, and other leading institutions.

Torridon is committed to upholding the values, collegiality, and client-focused ethos that traditionally have distinguished the law as a profession. With offices in Virginia and Washington, DC, and with experience that spans the globe, the Torridon Law team is dedicated to providing the top-flight legal service clients would expect on their most important matters from the largest national law firms, with all of the flexibility, creativity, and innovation the boutique model offers.

