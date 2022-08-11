Former U.S. CIO Joins SkillStorm Advisory Board

Suzette Kent will advance tech talent developer's pioneering approach to upskilling in partnership with government agencies, Fortune 500 companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm, which works with employers and government agencies to train and deploy teams of highly specialized technology talent, today announced the appointment of former Federal Chief Information Officer for the United States Suzette Kent to its Advisory Board. An expert in the intersection of technological innovation and the unique needs of the federal labor force, Kent will support SkillStorm's ongoing effort to build stronger pipelines of tech talent in support of the U.S. government's workforce development strategy.

"Government and private sector entities are facing an urgent need to modernize technology capabilities — but that can't happen if we continue to face talent gaps in fields like cybersecurity and data analytics," said Kent. "SkillStorm's unique approach is designed to expand access to training for the most in-demand technology skills, helping businesses and the public sector alike address their immediate challenges, but also future-proof their workforce to compete in an increasingly tech-driven economy."

Kent brings more than 25 years of experience developing and implementing strategies for organizational learning, diversity and inclusiveness, and career development, with a strong focus on technology modernization, cybersecurity, digital enablement, and workforce innovation. Prior to her appointment as Federal Chief Information Officer, she served as a principal at Ernst & Young, Managing Director at JPMorgan, and partner at Accenture. She is currently a strategic advisor to multiple organizations, on the board of Directors of Hancock Whitney Bank, and a National Board member of the LSU Foundation.

"Suzette's distinguished track record as a technology and workforce leader will bring invaluable insight to our work with both government organizations and employers," said SkillStorm CEO Justin Vianello. "At a time of accelerating technological change across all levels of the enterprise, her experience will inform our efforts to both close critical skill gaps and create new pathways to economic opportunity in the tech workforce."

Founded in 2002, SkillStorm was built on the mission of accelerating careers in high-demand technologies. We create Stormers, the world's most elite developers. We hire, train, and deploy Stormers from all backgrounds and experience levels in today's in-demand technologies such as AWS, Azure, Salesforce, PEGA, ServiceNow, and Appian. We are committed to hiring and training college graduates and veterans for high-growth technology careers with our Fortune 100 clients. Through these dedicated efforts, we provide our clients with an exclusive pipeline of high-quality, U.S.-based tech talent that is custom trained with the skills required to support our clients' critical technology initiatives. As a flexible technology workforce partner, we provide fully formed tech teams at any level of experience, skill sets, and clearance. Stormers are deployed either at our clients' sites or at our U.S.-based delivery centers.

