Former U.S. Mint Directors Provide New Insights on the Debt Ceiling

News provided by

U.S. Money Reserve

07 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Expert panel assembled by U.S. Money Reserve discusses the impact of a U.S. debt crisis

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the debt ceiling regularly being hotly debated, then raised, many Americans may wonder how relevant this limit on federal borrowing is and how likely it is to significantly impact their lives.

In the latest episode of U.S. Money Reserve's exclusive video series, "In Conversation," our panel of experts—including two former Directors of the U.S. Mint—discuss how a U.S. debt default could happen and what the consequences would be for the government as well as American citizens.

Hosted by Chuck Woolery, this week's panel includes Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve; Edmund C. Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and U.S. Money Reserve's Coy Wells.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or [email protected] or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products. The company is not affiliated the U.S. Government and the U.S. Mint.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve

Also from this source

What Convinced Two Former U.S. Mint Directors to Join U.S. Money Reserve?

What Convinced Two Former U.S. Mint Directors to Join U.S. Money Reserve?

With so many options to choose from today, consumers should think carefully before doing business with a particular precious metals distributor. On...
WILL GEOPOLITICAL CONFLICTS DESTABILIZE MARKETS?

WILL GEOPOLITICAL CONFLICTS DESTABILIZE MARKETS?

Could international tensions threaten the U.S. economy? On this week's episode of U.S. Money Reserve's exclusive video series, "In Conversation," our ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.