Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Joins Torridon Law PLLC and Torridon Group LLC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC and Torridon Group LLC are pleased to announce that former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is joining as a Partner. The addition of Miyares adds to Torridon's long and growing list of former senior level government officials, including former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, former Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone, former U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Before joining Torridon, Mr. Miyares served as the 48th Attorney General of Virginia. As the Commonwealth's lawyer and top law enforcement officer, Mr. Miyares focused his service on improving public safety, strengthening economic growth, combatting the deadly impact of opioids and fentanyl, and robust consumer protection division focused on protecting Virginians from corporate misconduct.

Under Mr. Miyares' leadership, Virginia experienced a remarkable 30% decrease in murders statewide and a double-digit drop in overall violent crime through his Ceasefire Virginia initiative, which increased prosecutions of repeat offenders in high-crime areas. Mr. Miyares secured $1.2 billion for Virginia for opioid abuse settlements and also created the One Pill Can Kill initiative, which resulted in a 46.7% drop in fatal fentanyl overdoses statewide – the largest decrease in addiction deaths of any state in the nation.

Mr. Miyares has been recognized by national organizations for his leadership efforts among the State Attorneys General, including serving on the Executive Committee of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). "As Attorney General, Jason led in the bipartisan effort to combat human trafficking by engaging directly with constituents, law enforcement, and service providers across Virginia," said Karen White, Executive Director of the Attorney General Alliance. "He and his team were vital contributors to AGA meetings and panels, working with other attorneys general to share Virginia's experience and strengthen efforts to protect victims and hold traffickers accountable."

"We are thrilled to have Jason join the Torridon family. During his time as Virginia's Attorney General, he developed a reputation for visionary leadership and a deep understanding of the legal and regulatory landscape that will be an enormous asset to our clients," said former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr.

"Jason's experience navigating complex legal challenges at the highest levels of government further strengthens our ability to serve clients in their most complex and high-profile matters. We are honored to have him as a Partner at Torridon," noted former Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone.

"Jason Miyares' experience as Attorney General of Virginia brings additional front-line leadership and disciplined judgment to the Torridon Group's regulatory, governance, and enforcement advisory work," said former Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette.

On joining Torridon, Attorney General Miyares said, "It's an honor to join Torridon and join their impressive team of strategists and legal professionals. This firm is at the forefront of some of the most complex legal, business, and government challenges, and I'm excited to lend my expertise to help clients address their most pressing challenges at both the national and state levels. Our goal is for our clients to thrive, in either business development or solving legal challenges in a fast-moving world."

Torridon Law PLLC advises and represents clients in connection with complex litigation and investigations; government enforcement, regulatory, and legislative matters; commercial disputes; crisis management; and issues related to mergers and acquisitions. The firm draws on the exceptionally broad experience of its lawyers at senior levels of government, at top tier national law firms, and in the corporate and nonprofit worlds, providing services to major corporations, investment firms, law firms, industry groups, and other leading institutions.

Torridon Law is committed to upholding the values, collegiality, and client-focused ethos that traditionally have distinguished the law as a profession. With experience that spans the globe, the Torridon Law team is dedicated to providing the top-flight legal service clients would expect on their most important matters from the largest national law firms, with all of the flexibility, creativity, and innovation the boutique model offers.

Torridon Group LLC is a strategic advisory firm that partners with leading corporations, investment firms, and industry executives to navigate complex business landscapes, unlock new growth opportunities, and drive long-term value creation. The firm provides deep expertise in corporate strategy, capital allocation, risk management, and operational transformation, helping clients strengthen their competitive position in an evolving global market.

For more information:

www.torridonlaw.com

Contact:

Theresa Walker

202.249.6600

SOURCE Torridon Law PLLC