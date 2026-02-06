John McNichols, Former Partner of Williams & Connolly LLP, Joins Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC is pleased to announce that John McNichols has joined the firm as a Partner.

Mr. McNichols joins the firm from Williams & Connolly LLP, where he was a partner and practiced law for two decades. Mr. McNichols focuses his practice on trial litigation, with an emphasis on high-stakes commercial disputes, intellectual property litigation, and white-collar criminal defense. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Evidence at the Antonin Scalia Law School, a former member of the Continuing Legal Education Committee of the DC Bar, and a former Associate Editor of ABA Litigation News, having authored more than twenty published articles. Before beginning private practice, Mr. McNichols clerked for a year for Judge T. S. Ellis III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Mr. McNichols is also a former non-commissioned officer of the U.S. Army Special Forces, having served on active duty for eight years.

"We're delighted to have John join Torridon," said former Attorney General William P. Barr. "His experience as an advocate and counselor will be an invaluable asset as we help our clients tackle their most pressing problems."

"John is an experienced and seasoned trial lawyer who is a great addition to Torridon's top-tier litigation practice," said former Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone.

On joining Torridon, Mr. McNichols said, "I'm very grateful for this opportunity. I have long admired the Torridon team for their commitment to excellence in advocacy and client service. I look forward to many years of practice together."

Torridon Law PLLC advises and represents clients in connection with complex litigation and investigations; government enforcement, regulatory, and legislative matters; commercial disputes; crisis management; and issues related to mergers and acquisitions. The firm draws on the exceptionally broad experience of its lawyers at senior levels of government, at top tier national law firms, and in the corporate and nonprofit worlds, providing services to major corporations, investment firms, law firms, industry groups, and other leading institutions.

Torridon Law is committed to upholding the values, collegiality, and client-focused ethos that traditionally have distinguished the law as a profession. With experience that spans the globe, the Torridon Law team is dedicated to providing the top-flight legal service clients would expect on their most important matters from the largest national law firms, with all of the flexibility, creativity, and innovation the boutique model offers.

