Lindsay Fisher, Senior Advisor to Governor Glenn Youngkin, Joins Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC is pleased to announce that Lindsay R. Fisher is joining the Firm. A seasoned policy and legal advisor, Lindsay brings extensive experience at the intersection of law, public policy, and business to Torridon, further strengthening the Firm's capabilities in advising clients on complex, high-stakes matters.

Lindsay has built a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades, advising clients across regulated industries as well as political, government, and nonprofit sectors on government regulatory, investigations, litigation, and political law matters. Immediately prior to joining Torridon Law, Lindsay served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Director of Policy & Legislative Affairs, and Deputy Counselor to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. In these roles, she was a member of the Governor's senior staff and oversaw policy development and legislative affairs, and managed legal matters involving the Governor's Office.

Lindsay also served as Senior Policy Advisor and Counselor to the Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. Her previous experience also includes work at an international law firm and a Fortune 50 company, as well as other work advising candidates, policymakers, and organizations on legal, policy, and political matters.

"Lindsay is a trusted counselor with deep experience in helping organizations navigate complex matters. Her understanding of both the private and public sectors will be invaluable to helping our clients solve their biggest challenges," said former Attorney General William P. Barr.

"Lindsay is an exceptional lawyer with an established track record of getting outstanding results in both government and private practice. She is a great addition to the Torridon team," said former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

On joining Torridon, Lindsay said, "I am honored to join the incredibly talented and unmatched team at Torridon."

Torridon Law PLLC advises and represents clients in connection with complex litigation and investigations; government enforcement, regulatory, and legislative matters; commercial disputes; crisis management; and issues related to mergers and acquisitions. The firm draws on the exceptionally broad experience of its lawyers at senior levels of government, at top tier national law firms, and in the corporate and nonprofit worlds, providing services to major corporations, investment firms, law firms, industry groups, and other leading institutions.

Torridon Law is committed to upholding the values, collegiality, and client-focused ethos that traditionally have distinguished the law as a profession. With experience that spans the globe, the Torridon Law team is dedicated to providing the top-flight legal service clients would expect on their most important matters from the largest national law firms, with all of the flexibility, creativity, and innovation the boutique model offers.

