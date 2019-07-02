Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to share new book “BEYOND CHARLOTTESVILLE: Taking a Stand Against White Nationalism” at National Press Club, Aug. 6

The rally on August 11 and August 12, 2017 shocked the nation as white nationalists with flaming torches descended on the college town. In "Beyond Charlottesville," McAuliffe writes about how the tragic event forced America to reckon with the rise of Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the violence that has accompanied it.

McAuliffe was the governor of Virginia at the time of the rally and as the violence grew, McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and briefed President Trump. He said he was surprised when Trump went on national television to declare that "hatred and bigotry existed on both sides," that "there was enough blame to go around," and, later, that there were "good people on both sides."

The book takes a deep look at those involved in the events of that weekend and Virginia's history of racism. The book also offers a path for correcting the racial divide and stemming the rise of nationalism.

This event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Club's conference rooms, and will feature a moderated discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing.

Tickets cost $5 for members of the National Press Club and $10 for non-members. Click here to purchase tickets.

When purchasing your tickets online, you will also have the option of buying a book. Books will be available for pick up and signing at the event. You may also purchase a copy of the book at the event. Proceeds from the book sales will benefit the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the non-profit affiliate of the Club, so the Institute asks that you leave all outside books at home.

