Former Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu Joins Fireblocks as Board Advisor Amid Payments Growth

Prabhu's deep expertise in global payments positions Fireblocks to lead the transformation of financial systems with blockchain technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks ( https://www.fireblocks.com ), an enterprise platform for managing digital asset operations and building innovative businesses on blockchain, announced today the appointment of Vasant Prabhu , former CFO and Vice Chairman of Visa, to its Advisory Board. Prabhu's addition marks a pivotal step in Fireblocks' expansion, further strengthening its position as the leading blockchain infrastructure provider for fintechs and financial institutions of all sizes.

Prabhu's appointment comes as blockchain-based payments and stablecoin adoption grow rampantly, with payment companies' institutional transaction volumes on the Fireblocks Network surging 85% year-over-year.

"Vasant's exceptional track record in scaling global public businesses and his vision for the future of financial networks will be critical as we accelerate our growth into payments and traditional finance," said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. "We are thrilled to have him join our Advisory Board. His strategic insights will help Fireblocks shape the foundation of our own network, where security and scalability converge to meet the demands of the digital economy."

With an extensive background as CFO of Visa, NBCUniversal, Starwood Hotels, and Safeway, as well as board positions at Delta Airlines, Intuit, Kenvue, and the Brookings Institution, Prabhu will be instrumental in expanding Fireblocks' footprint in the $2.4tn payments industry and beyond. His appointment underscores Fireblocks' commitment to bridging the gap between blockchain innovation and traditional financial systems.

"The payments landscape is at a critical inflection point, and blockchain technology is the engine driving this transformation," said Vasant Prabhu. "I am excited to help Fireblocks as it builds a network that redefines how financial systems operate, empowering institutions to embrace the next era of payments and identity."

Since its inception, Fireblocks has secured over $7 trillion in transactions and created over 250 million wallets on the platform. Fireblocks is trusted by over 2,000 of the world's leading businesses and serves over 200 payments companies including Worldpay, Nuvei and Ramp Network.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted and proven digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, run, and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most secure, scalable and comprehensive platform, we streamline custody, tokenization, payment, settlement, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of exchanges, custodians, banks, payment providers, and stablecoin issuers in the world. Over 2,000 organizations - including BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $7 trillion in digital asset transactions across 100+ blockchains and 250+ million wallets. Learn more at fireblocks.com .

