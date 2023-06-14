Former VP of Customer Experience at Boostability Named SVP of Strategic Partnerships at CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trish Bingham to Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. In this new role, Bingham will optimize the firm's Strategic Partnership Program and ensure that partners and clients have world-class experiences.

Trish Bingham, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at CEO Coaching International
Trish Bingham, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at CEO Coaching International

Bingham is a proven leader with over 20 years of experience interfacing and collaborating with C-level executives and cross-functional strategic leaders across Development, Product Management, Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Support to advance and grow the customer success lines of business.

Bingham most recently served as the Vice President of Customer Experience at Boostability, where she was responsible for recruiting, building, and scaling a 100+ customer support team that encompassed four separate teams of Client Services, QA, Retention, and Training to support a partner-centric business model. Before that position, she was the company's Director of Partner Management and Account Management. She recruited, hired, developed, and managed a team of Partner Managers and improved the ease of doing business to help ensure partner loyalty and success.

"Trish is a passionate and driven leader with an extensive background in building and maintaining partnerships," said Randy Dewey, President and Chief Operating Officer at CEO Coaching International. "Our clients and partners will benefit from her ability to create connections, streamline processes, and grow our community."

Added Bingham: "I'm impressed by the company's passion to Make BIG Happen and excited about the potential to learn and grow within such a dynamic and innovative team. The caliber of individuals I've met is inspiring and impressive, and I look forward to making a positive impact on the CEO Coaching International community."

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

