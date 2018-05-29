Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas

In his day-one presentation, "Transforming Government Through Transparency, Participation, and Collaboration," Cochran will reveal how the application of open source technology and cloud platforms enabled the Obama Administration to digitally transform the White House with the groundbreaking "We the People" petition application.

Cochran will be followed to the podium by Johnson, whose presentation, "Can Blockchain Fix the Internet?", will address the future role of Blockchain, not as a substitute for currency, but as a replacement for what we now think of as the Internet. Johnson believes Blockchain has the power to return the Internet to its more decentralized and egalitarian roots.

Delegates also will hear about the digital transformation experience of TGI Fridays from Gail Seanor, senior director, Digital, for the U.S. casual dining restaurant company, and learn more about the application of Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) technologies for enterprise and branding solutions from Tyler Gates, managing principal of Brightline Interactive and president of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the VR/AR Association.

"We are excited to welcome our guest speakers to this year's ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas," said Rajib Datta, ISG partner, Digital Strategy and Solutions, who will kick off the two-day event with introductory remarks. "These digital pioneers, along with our ISG subject matter experts, bring a wealth of real-world experience and insights that are incredibly valuable for anyone about to embark on, or already on the road in, their digital transformation journeys. With its unique combination of market and technology insights, practical business advice and highly interactive format, the ISG Digital Business Summit is an event not to be missed."

The Digital Business Summit in Dallas will feature the first-ever 2018 ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a real and lasting impact on their businesses. The awards will be presented during a gala dinner on June 11.

The conference also will feature the inaugural Women in Digital Forum, hosted by ISG Partner Lois Coatney, that will enable participants to exchange ideas on diversity in the workplace, how to advance within an organization and address other business concerns.

In addition to the Dallas event, to be held at the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center, ISG will host a Digital Business Summit conference June 20-21 in Berlin, Germany.

Each Digital Business Summit event will explore the latest trends, technologies and impacts of artificial intelligence, big data and the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and the future of work. Participants will include senior IT leaders, senior business strategists and operating executives, along with senior marketing, finance and risk management leaders.

The Digital Business Summit is ISG's premier annual strategic event series tailored for C-level executives. The series has been enhanced this year with a new interactive format that combines thought-provoking sessions led by ISG and industry experts with smaller "Spark" discussions, fireside chats and deep-dive sessions exploring specific topics. The events also feature hands-on innovation labs with interactive technology demonstrations in open-theater environments.

More details about the ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas can be found on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-white-house-state-department-digital-expert-headlines-isg-digital-business-summit-in-dallas-300655778.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

