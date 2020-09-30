Former World Chess Champion, writer, and political activist Garry Kasparov to speak at National Press Club Virtual Newsmaker Oct. 9

"The free world, including its media, has a role to play both in how it engages with and covers the un-free world and in how its leaders and citizens can push back against the rising authoritarian trend," said Kasparov. "With media now global and instantaneous, hostile dictatorships can now exploit social media and other technologies built in the free world to repress their own citizens as well as spread misinformation abroad. U.S. leadership on these matters has all but vanished and power cannot abide a vacuum."

This one-hour program will stream live on the Club's website and YouTube Channel, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Viewers can send their questions for Kasparov in advance or during the live program via email to [email protected].

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™ with more than 3,000 members. The Club speaks out on press freedom issues and annually recognizes journalists at risk at home and abroad with the John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom.

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; [email protected], (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

http://press.org

