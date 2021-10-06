Former YouTube Executive Kelly Merryman Joins Aura as President and Chief Operating Officer

"Kelly is no stranger to industry innovators. Together with our dedicated leadership team, she will help Aura reach new heights and maintain our rapid growth," said Hari Ravichandran, founder & CEO at Aura. "From her time in the entertainment industry, she brings a deep understanding of a digital-first world and is driven by the critical need to secure our online lives. Together, we'll continue on Aura's mission to create a safer internet for everyone."

Merryman will lead Aura's product strategy as Aura continues to make online safety effortless for consumers through its intuitive, proactive digital security capabilities. She will also oversee Aura's marketing and core go-to-market strategies, working to continually optimize the company's direct-to-consumer, employee benefits and business-to-business sales channels.

"Aura is at the forefront of the transformation from the traditionally reactive world of consumer security to the proactive world of digital wellbeing," said Merryman. "In my experience, the way to change an industry is by firmly taking the reins and defining a new path. Hari and Aura are doing just that."

Merryman joined YouTube in 2015 and served as vice president of content partnerships for the last 6.5 years. She led a team of 300 employees around the world, focused on YouTube's global partnership strategy and management of YouTube's largest partners across the Americas. She built and grew new content verticals including Health, Fashion & Beauty, Consumer Brands and Public Figures; and played a crucial leadership role in some of YouTube's biggest product launches, including YouTube TV, Shorts, and Commerce.

Beyond YouTube, Merryman brings a wealth of expertise in technology and fast-growing companies, having previously served as vice president of content acquisition for Netflix and as executive director of digital services and distribution for Sony. She also spent time at both Bain & Company and Audax Group, a private equity firm in Boston.

Merryman is an independent board member of ROKA Sports, a direct-to-consumer retailer of performance eyewear and technical gear for athletes. She also serves on the non-profit boards of CoachArt and New Classrooms. She has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from The University of Texas and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by more than one million customers, Aura makes all-in-one digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com .

