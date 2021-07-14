Formica Corporation Announces New Sustainability Goals, Targets Net Carbon Neutrality by 2030

"Consumers are seeking surfacing options that are better for the planet, and we are laying out a clear and aggressive action plan to meet their expectations," said Mitch Quint, president of Formica Corporation North America. "We look forward to providing updates on our progress as we continue to reduce the environmental impact of our product and processes."

While Formica Corporation has always prioritized sustainable practices, the company's 2019 acquisition by Netherlands-based Broadview Holdings helped accelerate its progress. Broadview is a sustainability leader in the decorative materials market and has provided the tools and technology to expedite Formica Corporation's path toward carbon neutrality.

As part of its goal to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2030, Formica Corporation aims for a midpoint benchmark of a 25% reduction of CO 2 emissions and 10% reduction in primary energy demand by 2026. In addition, the company will pursue a 5% reduction of its water footprint in the next five years.

Alongside its goal to achieve net carbon neutrality, Formica Corporation has pledged to publish its environmental impact data every year, along with its targets and initiatives for the coming year. The 2021 Sustainability Position Paper—as well as information about third-party product certifications, sample recycling programs and laminates made from recycled materials—can be viewed at www.formica.com/sustainability.

*This study was conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of Formica Corporation among 250 U.S. interior designers, both residential and commercial, between March 22 and March 30, 2021. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 6.2 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

