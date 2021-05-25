Formica Corporation Recognizes New Design Talent, Announces 2021 FORM Student Innovation Competition Winners

A record total of 244 entries from more than 35 universities across the U.S. and Canada were submitted under the theme of "Design for the Next Generation," which called for students to interpret their design vision for a variety of post-pandemic commercial settings using products from the 2021 Specialty Collection by Formica Corporation. The winning students will receive cash prizes and the grand prize winner will see their design come to life and be displayed at NeoCon 2021 .

The winning designs were chosen by a jury of influential industry professionals:

Alda Ly , founder and principal, Alda Ly Architecture & Design

, founder and principal, Alda Ly Architecture & Design Cheryl Durst , executive vice president and CEO of IIDA

, executive vice president and CEO of IIDA Cindy Allen , editor-in-chief of Interior Design Media

, editor-in-chief of Interior Design Media Renee Hytry Derrington , managing principal of design at Formica Corporation

, managing principal of design at Formica Corporation Sarah Kuchar , owner and creative director of Kuchar Studio

, owner and creative director of Kuchar Studio Vern Yip , award-winning designer, TV host and author

"This competition exemplified the vitality of 'the voice' of the next generation of designers – students," said Durst. "Their insight into craft, form, functionality, brand and user-centric design demonstrates discipline and design literacy."

Grand prize: Martin Gonzalez Godoy and Bénédicte Laurent of Montréal, Québec, Canada, are the grand prize winners for their joint entry "Toboom," a multiuse children's design. In the future, teleworking parents will need places for children that are versatile and allow for independence. This design encompasses an area for children to work, play, relax and have storage, and is designed with fluidity and dynamic curves; the absence of corners makes it safe for children and enhances cleanliness. The piece's duality can be seen in its integrated seat and writable surface for flowing creativity. It also features a slide for expelling energy and encouraging playtime. Gonzalez Godoy and Laurent are second-year students at the University of Montréal and their winning design will be created and showcased at NeoCon, Oct. 4-6, 2021, at the Mart in Chicago.

Second prize: Maria Rodriguez of Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded second prize for her "Portal Desk" design, which rethinks the design of modern workspaces. Rodriguez recognized that today's employees are on video calls more than ever and designed an all-encompassing workspace set up strategically for these calls with ample lighting and writable surfacing for notes. The space is semi-enclosed to ensure safe social distancing between colleagues. Rodriguez is a student at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Third prize: Ryan Todys, from Milford, Ohio, was awarded third prize for his "You, Me and a Tree" bench design. Created from the inspiration of two words – "collaboration" and "biophilic" – this design connects people to nature and is meant to welcome all with an interchanging space for a live tree, allowing for more social distancing between patrons. Todys is a student at the University of Cincinnati.

Honorable mentions: Simon Boudreau and Marc-Olivier Desjardins from the University of Montréal for their "ILO" desk design and Eva Lloyd from North Carolina State University for her "LiveCycle" table design.

For more information about the winning students' designs, please visit www.formica.com/studentcompetition.

