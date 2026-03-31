Formidium Expands AI-Driven Tax Reporting in Seamless for Schedule K-1, Form 1065, and Form 1120 Production

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, a technology-led fund administrator, has expanded the AI-driven tax reporting capabilities within Seamless, its proprietary software platform, strengthening production workflows for Schedule K-1s, Form 1065, and Form 1120 returns for alternative investment managers.

The upgrades address what has become one of the most operationally demanding periods in fund management. Managers today oversee increasingly complex parallel structures, including main funds, co-investment vehicles, and feeder funds. Each carries its own K-1 obligations, state filing requirements, and LP-level allocation logic. Within a compressed four-to-six week window for preparation, review, and distribution, manual tax processes are under growing strain.

The latest enhancements within Seamless span source data intake and validation, LP profile mapping and tax classification, AI-assisted allocation computation, multi-state and cross-border filing preparation, CPA review and quality assurance, and secure investor delivery with full audit trail documentation. A defining design principle of the platform is that AI flags exceptions for human review rather than passing them through silently, helping ensure that no material variance reaches a client without licensed CPA oversight.

"Tax reporting is one of the clearest stress points in fund operations today," said Nilesh Sudrania, Founder & Capital Allocator at Formidium. "A fund with hundreds of limited partners does not have a single K-1 challenge. It has hundreds of individual reporting obligations, each with its own investor profile, tax classification, and delivery requirements. These upgrades in Seamless ensure that AI handles the volume and consistency work at scale, while our licensed CPAs retain full ownership of every number that goes out the door."

Central to the model is a deliberate division of labor. Seamless applies AI to automate high-volume, rules-based tasks in the tax process, including transaction classification, allocation computation, state apportionment, and reconciliation checks. This allows CPAs to focus on review, exception resolution, and client-facing analysis, where professional judgment creates the most value. The result is a faster, more scalable tax operation without compromising the accuracy, control, and accountability that institutional investors expect.

Formidium currently processes more than 1,000 partnership returns annually within this model, with 100% CPA review before filing and SOC 2 Type II certification across its processing environment.

About Formidium

Formidium is one of the leading global fund administrators serving alternative investment funds. Since 2016, the firm has built a global presence with offices in the U.S., India, Canada, Singapore, UK and Hong Kong supporting 700+ clients, 1,850+ funds across multiple asset classes, servicing $34B+ in assets and reporting to 30,000+ LPs.

Formidium's proprietary technology solutions provide unparalleled flexibility to meet bespoke client needs, far exceeding off-the-shelf systems. The firm delivers comprehensive services to alternative investment funds globally, including Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting, year-end tax and financial reporting, cross-currency integration, and full compliance support. Its cloud-native, scalable SaaS platform enables automated workflows, real-time data access, and modular capabilities for seamless growth.

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SOURCE Formidium Corp.