Form.io Launches Enterprise-Grade Toolset for Governed Agentic Coding

New MCP Server, Skills, Agentic Coding Plugin, and Universal Agent Gateway (UAG) keep AI-generated applications on the rails for enterprise development teams.

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Form.io, the enterprise data platform trusted by regulated industries and government agencies worldwide, today announced the introduction of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, Skills, and Agentic Coding Plugin, adding to the existing Universal Agent Gateway (UAG). Together, this comprehensive purpose-built toolset brings schema-governed infrastructure to agentic coding environments. The release equips enterprise development teams with the tools to harness AI coding agents like Claude Code, Cursor, and Windsurf, while maintaining the architectural consistency, compliance posture, and data governance required by regulated organizations.

New MCP Server, Skills, Agentic Coding Plugin, and Universal Agent Gateway (UAG) keep AI-generated applications on the rails for enterprise development teams.

As agentic coding accelerates across the enterprise, organizations are discovering that velocity without standardization creates technical debt at an unprecedented pace. Applications generated across independent teams can diverge in architecture, data handling, and compliance posture — creating fragmentation at scale and introducing the need for additional resources and controls to manage the process. This ultimately undermines the efficiency gains of new agentic coding processes.

"Labor used to be the pain point for enterprises. Now it's chaos", said Heather Hornor, COO of Form.io. "Five teams solving the same problem, five different ways, without any standardization, because each AI agent made a different decision, is a problem. This problem isn't new, but it's surfacing faster and more disruptively than ever before. Thankfully, it's solvable at the infrastructure layer – where systems can be governed, monitored, and audited continuously over time. Form.io provides that layer, from development through runtime. And we're the only company delivering it inside the customer's own self-hosted development and runtime environments."

The Toolset

MCP Server : Connects to the customer's self-hosted Form.io deployment. AI coding agents receive governed access to read, create, and scaffold the full data layer — forms, resources, actions, APIs — without data leaving the enterprise security boundary.

: Connects to the customer's self-hosted Form.io deployment. AI coding agents receive governed access to read, create, and scaffold the full data layer — forms, resources, actions, APIs — without data leaving the enterprise security boundary. Skills : Platform specific guidance that teaches AI agents how to build applications leveraging Form.io — applying standardized compliance-ready data patterns by default instead of improvising per project.

: Platform specific guidance that teaches AI agents how to build applications leveraging Form.io — applying standardized compliance-ready data patterns by default instead of improvising per project. Agentic Coding Plugin: Integrates Form.io's MCP Server and Skills directly into the developer's coding environment, enabling AI agents to automatically trigger tools and apply standardized patterns based on prompt context. Coordinates interactions between MCP tools and Skills so complex, form-based applications can be built entirely within the agentic coding interface.

"This is the logical extension of the JSON-based, open-source platform we've been building for more than a decade," said Travis Tidwell, CTO and Co-founder of Form.io. "The same open architecture that made Form.io extensible for human developers makes it the natural foundation for agentic development processes."

The new build-time toolset operates independently from Form.io's Universal Agent Gateway (UAG), the company's runtime governance layer for production agentic workflows. Together, they provide enterprises with governance and auditability across the full lifecycle of agentic coded software — from the first prompt in a developer's Agentic Coding Plugin to the production workflows running in regulated environments.

For organizations adopting governed agentic coding, the Form.io MCP Server, Skills, Agentic Coding Plugin, and UAG are part of Form.io's enterprise-grade agentic coding toolset. Explore the full toolset at https://form.io/ai/

For agentic workflows in production, visit the Universal Agent Gateway at https://form.io/uag/

Enterprises can learn more, request a demo, or get started at form.io

About Form.io: Form.io is the enterprise application infrastructure platform where a single JSON schema governs everything a modern application needs — including data collection UIs, validation rules, workflow actions, data models, and auto-generated APIs with RBAC.

One schema. One source of truth. One governance layer. That's a form.

Form.io's self-hosted platform serves regulated industries and government agencies requiring architectural consistency, data sovereignty, and formal compliance — including central banking groups across the US, EU, and Australia, global government agencies, and leading organizations in healthcare, financial services, and insurance.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit form.io.

For press inquiries and additional information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Form.io LLC