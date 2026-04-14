Form.io Launches the Enterprise Form Builder Module, Bringing In-App, White-Labeled Form Creation to Enterprise Applications

Reimagining how enterprise teams build and manage forms at scale.

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Form.io, the leader in API-first forms, data infrastructure, and agentic workflow solutions, today announced the release of its Enterprise Form Builder Module (EFBM) — a new, fully embeddable form building and management interface designed for modern enterprise applications.

The Enterprise Form Builder Module, by Form.io

As organizations increasingly rely on forms to power workflows, integrations, and data exchange, form creation has evolved from a simple UI function into critical application infrastructure. Traditionally, this has required development teams to either manage forms centrally or invest significant time and resources building custom form-building interfaces from scratch.

Form Building in the Application Layer

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on external portals, developer-managed workflows, or even third-party platforms, the EFBM operates natively within applications. This allows organizations to deliver flexible, self-service form-building interfaces while maintaining governance over form structure, behavior, and permissions.

The module integrates directly with the Form.io platform, enabling :

Fully Embedded and customizable form-building interfaces





Real-time form creation and management within the application





Control over roles, permissions, and form behavior





Branded, white-labeled user experiences





Integration with existing systems, APIs, and workflows.

By extracting form-building away from core development resources, development teams can focus on core value-add processes and accelerate delivery while maintaining enterprise-grade security and control.

Built for Complex, Real-World Environments

The Enterprise Form Builder Module is designed for organizations building software in highly regulated or complex environments such as healthcare, financial services, government, and enterprise SaaS — where both flexibility and control are essential.

Consider a team managing a platform that serves multiple organizations (such as dental practices, clinics, or specialized service providers), each with unique workflows, branding, and operational needs.

Instead of building and maintaining forms for every customer, development teams can embed the Enterprise Form Builder Module directly into their application, empowering each organization to create and manage their own forms in real time.

This approach reduces engineering effort spent on form-building, freeing teams to focus on core priorities while enabling scalable, self-service form management across complex environments.

"Forms are not just inputs — they're mission-critical data infrastructure," said Gary Wetzel, Co-Founder and CEO of Form.io, "The Enterprise Form Builder Module gives organizations flexibility without compromising governance, integration, or control."

Availability

The Enterprise Form Builder Module is available now as an optional licensed feature within the Form.io commercial platform. Both existing customers and organizations new to Form.io can connect with the team to learn more or explore specific use cases.

To learn more or connect with the Form.io team, visit:

https://form.io/enterprise-form-builder-module/

About Form.io

Founded in 2015, Form.io empowers enterprises to simplify and secure data collection, streamline agentic coding workflows, and build the structured data layer that modern applications and AI agents depend on.

For press inquiries and additional information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Form.io LLC