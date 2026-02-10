Form.io Names Jeff Hadfield as Director of Business Development to Accelerate Growth Through Strategic Partnerships

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Form.io, the leading enterprise platform for API-first forms and data management, has announced the appointment of Jeff Hadfield as Director of Business Development.

In this role, Hadfield will lead growth initiatives, expand partner relationships, and drive new enterprise opportunities as Form.io continues to scale its impact across healthcare, government, financial services, technology, and other highly regulated industries.

Jeff Hadfield, Director of Business Development

Hadfield brings extensive experience in business development, strategic partnerships, and market expansion within the technology sector. Prior to joining Form.io, he contributed to key growth initiatives at Docker, helping strengthen customer and partner relationships while expanding engagement across the developer ecosystem. His background complements Form.io's mission to empower organizations with secure, flexible, and developer-first data collection solutions.

"As AI agents and automated workflows increasingly handle tasks that once required manual input, the need for structured, API-first form and data infrastructure becomes even more critical. Forms aren't going away in an agentic world. They're becoming the connective tissue between human decision-making and autonomous systems," said Gary Wetzel, CEO of Form.io. "Jeff's experience building alliances across developer and enterprise markets will help us deepen our impact at exactly the right moment."

Form.io is trusted by organizations that require compliance-ready, extensible form and data infrastructure, and that trust is becoming more important as enterprises integrate AI agents into their workflows. As development teams shift from building every feature by hand to orchestrating AI-driven systems, they need form and data layers that are programmable, API-native, and built to work with both humans and machines. The addition of Hadfield reflects Form.io's continued investment in meeting that moment.

"I'm excited to join Form.io at such a pivotal moment. I've known and followed the company for many years," said Hadfield. "As agentic AI changes how software gets built and how work gets done, Form.io's developer-first, open-source, API-native approach is exactly what enterprises need — structured data collection that works for both people and AI agents. I look forward to building relationships that help more organizations modernize how they collect and manage critical data."

Founded in 2015, Form.io empowers enterprises to simplify and secure data collection, streamline workflows, and build the structured data layer that modern applications and AI agents depend on.

