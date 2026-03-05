DALLAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Form.io, the enterprise platform for API-first forms, agentic workflows, and data infrastructure, has named Laura Madden as Director of Marketing, Social Media and Market Engagement, reinforcing the company's continued growth and global expansion.

Form.io Names Laura Madden as Director of Marketing, Social Media and Market Engagement

Madden brings extensive experience in brand strategy, content marketing, and integrated communications, having led brand and marketing initiatives across healthcare, higher education, ecommerce, legal, and technology sectors. In this role, Madden leads Form.io's integrated marketing and engagement strategy, increasing brand visibility and expanding the company's reach across developer, enterprise, and partner communities. She oversees Form.io's social media ecosystem, brand and content strategy, and strategic communications, helping strengthen Form.io's position as a leading platform for modern application development, data infrastructure, and AI-driven workflows.

"Form.io is at the forefront of enabling major organizations to improve how they collect and activate data throughout their traditional and agentic workflows," said Laura Madden. "I'm excited to help elevate our presence in the marketplace, bring our unique brand to life across social and digital channels, and deepen engagement with developers, partners, and customers who work with Form.io."

"Laura has brought tremendous energy and focus to Form.io's brand presence and content initiatives," said Gary Wetzel, CEO of Form.io. "Her leadership across social media, content, and community engagement thus far has helped strengthen our brand and elevate how we are positioned within the broader developer tools and technology partner ecosystems."

Form.io is trusted by organizations that require compliance-ready, extensible form and data infrastructure, and that trust is becoming more important as enterprises integrate AI agents into their workflows. As development teams shift from building every feature by hand to orchestrating AI-driven systems, they need form and data layers that are programmable, API-native, and built to work with both humans and machines. The addition of Madden reflects Form.io's continued investment in delivering solutions that meet these evolving industry requirements.

For press inquiries and additional information, please contact: [email protected]

About Form.io: Founded in 2015, Form.io empowers enterprises to simplify and secure data collection, streamline workflows, and build the structured data layer that modern applications and AI agents depend upon.

Website: https://form.io

SOURCE Form.io LLC