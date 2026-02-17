Demonstrating how healthcare domain expertise and enterprise platform infrastructure work together to simplify interoperability testing.

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Form.io, the enterprise form and data management platform trusted by organizations across regulated industries, announced today that TESCHGlobal has developed SpecKit, an early-stage healthcare tool built using Form.io to streamline FHIR test data creation. The solution highlights Form.io as the flexible foundation behind scalable, security-regulated applications in complex environments, brought to life through TESCHGlobal's healthcare technology expertise.

Form.io Powers SpecKit by TESCHGlobal to Advance Healthcare FHIR Test Data Generation

Designed and developed by the team at TESCHGlobal, a healthcare-focused software development and IT consulting firm known for interoperability and custom solutions, SpecKit leverages Form.io 's technology to help healthcare teams accelerate development as it continues to evolve alongside emerging healthcare standards.

FHIR adoption continues to grow across healthcare, but generating accurate, compliant test data remains a persistent challenge. Developers and implementation teams often need synthetic data for FHIR-based systems, yet creating it requires navigating intricate codes and international standards such as HL7.

By leveraging Form.io as its foundation, TESCHGlobal reduced that complexity—allowing users to quickly generate FHIR-aligned test data without requiring deep healthcare domain expertise.

"SpecKit is a strong example of how Form.io serves as the infrastructure behind innovative healthcare solutions," said Heather Hornor, COO at Form.io. "When domain experts like TESCHGlobal pair their industry knowledge with a flexible platform, teams can move faster while maintaining the rigor required in regulated environments."

Joel Walker, President of TESCHGlobal, added:

"Healthcare organizations need practical tools that make interoperability testing more precise and less burdensome. We wanted to create a solution that simplifies interoperability testing without compromising standards, and Form.io gave us the flexibility and structure to make it all possible."

SpecKit by TESCHGlobal demonstrates how Form.io supports:

Rapid development of healthcare-focused applications

Configurable data solutions aligned with FHIR standards

Improved collaboration between technical and non-technical teams

Scalable, enterprise-ready architectures for regulated industries

Built and continuously advancing under TESCHGlobal's leadership, SpecKit shows how technology partners can leverage Form.io to create purpose-built solutions that address complex data management needs, such as healthcare interoperability and testing.

Both Form.io and TESCHGlobal will be at ViVE Los Angeles, February 22–26, 2026, where attendees can learn more about SpecKit and how both companies enable organizations to build and scale healthcare technology solutions.

To learn more about the Form.io and TESCHGlobal partnership, visit:

https://form.io/form-io-teschglobal-partnership/

https://teschglobal.com/form-io-partnership/

To explore SpecKit directly, visit:

https://teschglobal.github.io/form.io-poc/index.html

Form.io is an enterprise form and data management platform that enables organizations to build secure, scalable applications across regulated industries. https://form.io

TESCHGlobal is a healthcare-focused software development and IT consulting firm specializing in FHIR, interoperability, and regulatory-aligned solutions. https://teschglobal.com/

