Forsyth Advisors Adds Supply Chain Executive Brad Beuc to Strengthen Operational Value Creation

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsyth Advisors today announced the addition of Brad Beuc as Principal, further strengthening the firm's ability to deliver operational value creation across complex, global supply chains.

Beuc brings more than 20 years of global supply chain allied with his operational leadership, while he managed multi-billion-dollar spend and leading transformational initiatives at organizations such as Emerson Electric. Beuc began his career on the shopfloor at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh, PA and has developed deep expertise in commodity strategy, risk mitigation and hedging, supply network design, that delivers customer growth and enterprise value. "Brad brings a unique combination of operational experience and financial insight," said Jim Pratt, Managing Partner of Forsyth Advisors. "He knows how to connect supply chain performance directly to enterprise value and deliver measurable results."

Beuc was drawn to Forsyth Advisors' execution-focused model and he thrives on opportunities to operate in high-paced, collaborative, results-driven environments. "At Forsyth, you can apply your expertise directly, work side-by-side with clients, and drive immediate, meaningful impact by leveraging the clients operational and functional strengths," said Beuc. Known for breaking down silos and galvanizing teams, Beuc focuses on mining the data, aligning teams and stakeholders, which unlock growth and value for the ultimate customer. His approach combines hands-in execution with cross-functional collaboration to accelerate performance improvement.

With Beuc's addition, Forsyth Advisors expands its capabilities and team strength across working capital improvement, demand-driven supply chain design, and long-term operational optimization. His approach integrates cost reduction with financial levers focused on cash cycle management with payment terms and inventory improvement, often delivered through small, highly focused teams. "Everything ties back to the customer and enterprise value," Beuc added. "It's not just about savings—it's about full system visibility, aligning strengths across the organization, and driving long-term competitive advantage with very high ethics and integrity."

About:

Forsyth Advisors is a St. Louis-based consulting firm focused on helping small and mid-sized companies improve supply chain performance and drive operational value creation. The addition of Beuc reflects the firm's continued investment in experienced operators to support its growing client base.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Garrett Overboe

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SOURCE Forsyth Advisors