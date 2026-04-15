Forsyth Advisors Celebrates 15th Year Anniversary

Driving Operational Value and Building an Execution-Focused Team

ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsyth Advisors today announced its 15-year milestone, marking its growth from a two-person startup into a global team of operators focused on driving measurable value for middle-market companies.

Founded by Managing Partners Nate Overboe and Jim Pratt, Forsyth Advisors was built on a simple premise: middle-market companies need the same level of supply chain expertise as large enterprises but delivered with speed, precision, and a focus on real execution. In the early days, the firm operated with a small team and a willingness to take risks, building its reputation through results rather than traditional consulting approaches. "We didn't set out to build a traditional consulting firm," said Nate Overboe. "From day one, the focus has been on outcomes, getting things done, and delivering real value for our clients."

Over the past 15 years, Forsyth Advisors has grown into a team of more than 40 professionals, developing talent internally and emphasizing an operator's mindset over traditional consulting models. "We don't hire consultants. We build operators," said Jim Pratt. "Our team is trained to execute, not just analyze, and that's what allows us to deliver results that last." Leaders across the firm, including Matt Gieseking (Partner) and Sonja Hordvik (Chief Operations Officer), have played key roles in shaping both client outcomes and the firm's internal development, helping build a culture defined by curiosity, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Since its founding, Forsyth Advisors has worked with hundreds of companies and delivered significant financial impact through supply chain optimization and operational improvement. On average, the firm has generated approximately $25 million in savings per client engagement, contributing to more than $10 billion in cumulative value creation over the past 15 years. "The way value is created in today's environment has changed," said Matt Gieseking. "It's no longer enough to rely on financial engineering. You have to improve the business itself." Sonja Hordvik added, "What's made Forsyth successful is our people—their curiosity, work ethic, and drive to continuously find better ways to solve problems."

About:

Forsyth Advisors is a St. Louis-based consulting firm focused on helping small and mid-sized companies improve supply chain performance and drive operational value creation. As the firm looks ahead, it remains focused on expanding its capabilities while maintaining its core philosophy: execution drives results.

Learn more about Forsyth's history: https://forsythadvisors.com/our-history/

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Garrett Overboe

[email protected]

SOURCE Forsyth Advisors