Forsyth Advisors Promotes Nate Beckermann to Lead Diligence Efforts, Strengthening Investment-Stage Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsyth Advisors today announces the promotion of Nate Beckermann (Vice President, Due Diligence Lead), reflecting the firm's continued investment in strengthening its diligence capabilities and expanding its role within the private equity investment lifecycle.

Beckermann, who has been with the firm for more than six years, has played a key role in developing Forsyth's approach to supply chain diligence. Over that time, his responsibilities have evolved from supporting project execution to leading strategy and decision-making across complex engagements. In his expanded role, Beckermann will focus on building a more structured and repeatable approach to evaluating supply chains during the investment process. Working within compressed diligence timelines, he and his team assess operational risks to quantify EBITDA and working capital opportunities that inform investment decisions. "Diligence is about understanding what matters before the deal is done," said Beckermann. "It's not just identifying savings but translating those opportunities into what they mean for EBITDA, cash flow, and overall deal value."

With a background spanning both finance and supply chain, Beckermann bridges the gap between operational analysis and financial performance—contributing to major client outcomes including large-scale sourcing transformations and step-function cost improvements across multiple engagements. "Nate's growth within the firm is a direct reflection of how we develop talent," said Nate Overboe, Managing Partner. "He's built the ability to connect operational insight with financial impact, which is critical in diligence."

About:

Forsyth Advisors is a St. Louis-based consulting firm focused on helping small and mid-sized companies improve supply chain performance and drive operational value creation. The promotion of Beckermann reflects the firm's continued focus on developing internal talent and expanding its capabilities across the investment lifecycle.

Learn more about Due Diligence: https://forsythadvisors.com/due-diligence/

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Garrett Overboe

[email protected]

SOURCE Forsyth Advisors