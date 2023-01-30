Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k by Elite Events set for March 4, 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready for a truly unforgettable running experience? Look no further than the Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k by Elite Events at Florida Gulf Coast University! This exciting event will take runners on a scenic route through the beautiful campus of FGCU, surrounded by stunning views of Lake Cuomo and natural scenery that make this area so unique.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, the Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k at FGCU is the perfect event for everyone. The course offers a challenging, yet achievable, route for runners of all levels. From the lush greenery of the campus to the sparkling waters of Lake Cuomo, you'll be surrounded by beauty every step of the way.

But the fun doesn't stop at the finish line. Each participant will receive a large and colorful finisher medal, plus access to free finish video and finish photos to commemorate their achievement. And for those who want to track their progress, we've got you covered with our proprietary Elite Events Tracker app, included for free with your registration. The app provides real-time updates on your race time, as well as the ability to share your progress with friends and family through social media.

To add to the excitement of the day, we're also including a high-quality commemorative race shirt for every participant. This shirt not only serves as a memento of your achievement, but is also a comfortable and stylish way to show off your participation in the Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k.

This event is more than just a race - it's a celebration of health and wellness, and a chance to come together as a community. Whether you're running solo or with a group of friends and family, you'll enjoy a day of fun, fitness, and community spirit.

So grab your running shoes and join us for the Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k at Florida Gulf Coast University. Whether you're looking for a new personal best or simply want to enjoy a scenic run surrounded by natural beauty, this event is not to be missed.

The Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k takes place on March 4, 2023. Register now and secure your place in this unforgettable event!

Race Website: https://www.fortmyershalf.com/

Elite Events Website: https://www.runeliteevents.com/

Race Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/3lrqCu4Nb

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Elite Events