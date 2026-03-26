Liqua-Roof Launches in Pittsburgh, Introducing Reinforcement Beyond Renewal

Stronger Than New, Pittsburgh Homeowners Gain Access to a Patented Roof Resurfacing System with a 15-Year Warranty, at a Fraction of the Cost, Time, and Mess of Full Replacement

PITTSBURGH, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Pittsburgh homeowners are told the same thing when their roof starts showing its age: replace it. That means a crew on your roof for days, a dumpster in your driveway, thousands of dollars out of pocket, and tons of old roofing material hauled to a landfill. Liqua-Roof is changing that conversation.

Launching in Pittsburgh this April, Liqua-Roof offers a different path: instead of tearing off an aging asphalt shingle roof and starting over, the system replaces lost granules and reinforces the shingle surface, dramatically strengthening performance and extending roof life.

Local entrepreneurs and cousins Eddie Agate and Michael Agate are bringing Liqua-Roof to the Pittsburgh market. Both saw firsthand how many homeowners were caught between two options - live with a deteriorating roof or absorb the full cost of replacement - and believed there had to be a better answer.

"We're excited to introduce Liqua-Roof to homeowners across Pittsburgh," said Eddie Agate. "Our resurfacing system delivers the protection, performance, and curb appeal people want, without the expense, hassle, or waste of a full roof replacement."

Unlike traditional liquid coatings, Liqua-Roof doesn't just coat your roof; it resurfaces it with a high-build granule layer, creating a finish that's stronger than new. The proprietary resin blend embeds the remaining existing granules, while Granulock™ technology locks a new granule layer in place for long-term performance. The result is a surface with materially enhanced impact and wind resistance, backed by independent testing showing three times the impact resistance.

"Granulock™ is what truly sets this system apart," said Michael Agate. "We're not just coating a roof, we're resurfacing it with real granules that bond directly to the shingle surface. That means better durability, better impact resistance, and a roof that looks and performs the way homeowners expect."

Beyond performance, the granulated synthetic finish is designed to mirror the natural texture and appearance of newly installed shingles, delivering visual credibility alongside structural strength. No paint-like appearance. No artificial look. Just a roof that looks and performs exactly as it should, ready to handle Pittsburgh's winters.

Liqua-Roof is also a sustainable choice. Roof replacement is one of the largest sources of construction waste in North America, with an estimated 11–13 million tons of non-biodegradable material sent to landfills every year. By preserving and resurfacing existing roofs instead of tearing them off, Liqua-Roof eliminates landfill waste, dumpsters, and tear-off debris, extending roof life while keeping tons of material out of landfills.

Liqua-Roof's solutions are ideal for residential asphalt shingle roofs as well as select commercial applications, giving property owners a proven, science-driven path to extend roof life and reduce unnecessary replacement.

"Eddie and Mike are bringing Liqua-Roof's reinforcement-beyond-renewal approach to a market that's ready for a smarter roofing solution," said founder Carmelo Marsala. "Pittsburgh homeowners now have access to proven resurfacing technology designed to extend roof life and reduce unnecessary replacement for a fraction of the time, cost and mess."

About Liqua-Roof

Founded by Carmelo Marsala, Liqua-Roof is a roof resurfacing company specializing in patented roof-resurfacing technology designed to restore and reinforce asphalt shingle roofs. Marsala was challenged to re-color a roof and created something that disrupted an industry. The Liqua-Roof system replaces lost granules, enhances impact resistance, extends roof life, and revitalizes appearance, without the cost or disruption of a full roof replacement. Performance is validated through industry-standard testing protocols, including ASTM impact resistance benchmarks. Backed by a 15-year warranty and powered by Granulock™ technology, Liqua-Roof delivers long-term protection designed for real-world conditions. With services expanding across the U.S. and Canada, Liqua-Roof provides homeowners and property managers with a durable, cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to traditional roofing solutions

Learn more at https://www.liquaroof.com/locations/pittsburgh, www.liquaroof.com

SOURCE Spray-Net