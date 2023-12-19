Fort Worth-Based Valor Adds Three New Oil and Gas Accountants

Carmen Viramontes, Anastasiya Prokhorska, and Cathy Gossett to join the company's oil and gas accounting department

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing , has announced the addition of three new staff members to their oil and gas accounting department . Carmen Viramontes, Anastasiya Prokhorska, and Cathy Gossett are experienced accounting professionals who will have an immediate impact on both the company's team and clients. All three will begin their tenure at Valor during the month of December.

"On behalf of the company, we're very pleased to welcome Carmen, Anastasiya, and Cathy to our growing oil and gas accounting department," stated Hanna Howard , COO of Valor. "Each of these talented professionals has previously worked with high-profile oil and gas companies and are highly experienced in their craft. They'll be an excellent asset to our growing accounting team, as they support both our growing client roster."

Carmen (Maria) Viramontes earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Tarleton State University back in 2018, then embarked on a career with several high-profile oil and gas companies. Beginning as a revenue accountant with Approach Resources, she later transitioned to the role of property accountant with Irving-based Fleur de Lis Energy, a well-known exploration and production company. Prior to joining Valor, Viramontes spent the last three years as a revenue accountant for Texland Petroleum.

Anastasiya (Ana) Prokhorska received an associate degree in business administration and management in 2013, then spent the first seven years of her career with BOK Financial, where she was promoted numerous times – eventually becoming an oil and gas revenue specialist. Following this engagement, Anastasiya continued accounting work for oil and gas companies such as Ozark Exploration, MorningStar Partners, and TXO Energy, where she had the title of revenue accountant.

A native of Midland, Texas, Cathy Gossett studied accounting at Tarrant County College. Earlier in her career, she worked for multiple oil and gas-related operators, including WLP Well Service and Gravity Oilfield Services. Just prior to joining the Valor team, Gossett worked as an accounting associate for Bennett, Vincent, and Company CPAs.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, with a satellite office in Midland, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading mineral management companies in the southwest since its founding in 2017. Key service lines of the specialty asset management company include oil and gas accounting , land management , fund accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The centerpiece of Valor's success is the company's innovative mineral.tech ® software platform, a proprietary solution which clarifies, tracks, and optimizes oil and gas assets for both individual and institutional clients. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting , regulatory compliance , and other back-office operations.

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

Media Contact:

Jeff Cheatham

9729616171

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor