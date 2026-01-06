Valor CEO and CAO Named Inspiring Leaders by Inspiring Workplaces Group

Valor's Joseph DeWoody & Adam Powell Recognized as 2025 Inspiring Leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions, is proud to announce that Joseph DeWoody, Co-Founder and CEO, and Adam Powell, Chief Accounting Officer, have been recognized as Inspiring Leaders by the Inspiring Workplaces Group, earning honors in both the CEO and Senior Leadership categories, respectively. This award acknowledges Joseph and Adam's outstanding leadership and the meaningful influence they have had on Valor's trajectory since its beginning.

Valor CEO and CAO Named 2025 Inspiring Leaders Joseph DeWoody & Adam Powell

"I'm honored to receive the Inspiring Leaders award," said Joseph DeWoody, Valor's CEO. "It's a privilege to work alongside such an exceptional team, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead a group of talented professionals who continue to drive Valor forward."

Joseph co-founded Valor and brings more than 20 years of experience across exploration, production, and investment in oil and gas assets. He holds certifications as a Certified Professional Landman and Certified Mineral Manager and is an active member of YPO.

"I'm honored to be recognized as an Inspiring Leader," said Adam Powell, Chief Accounting Officer at Valor. "Supporting a team this dedicated and talented is both motivating and rewarding, and I'm grateful to contribute to Valor's continued growth."

Adam is a Certified Public Accountant with experience in both public accounting and industry finance. He began his career as a financial statement auditor serving publicly and privately held companies across multiple industries, including oil and gas, and later helped a high-growth startup build financial processes, controls, and reporting infrastructure. Powell holds degrees in finance and accounting and is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs, Financial Executives International (FEI), and the American Institute of CPAs.

The Inspiring Leaders Awards recognize PeopleFirst leaders who create meaningful impact by fostering strong cultures, empowering teams, and bringing workplace values to life. The awards complement the global Inspiring Workplaces Awards, celebrating individuals whose leadership elevates both people and organizations.

About Valor: Valor is a tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:

Emma Graham

214-504-5635

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor