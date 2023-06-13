Fort Worth Business Press Honors Matt Autry with 40 Under 40 Award

Valor's president of oil and gas named an outstanding young leader in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas operator outsourcing , celebrates its oil and gas division's president, Matt Autry, as he joins the Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 class of 2023. This honorable award shines a spotlight on young individuals in Fort Worth and Tarrant County whose leadership, entrepreneurship and creativity has made a difference within their respective industry. Award winners will be recognized at a ceremony hosted Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Fort Worth Zoo.

"I am incredibly honored to be named a member of the Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 Class of 2023. The relationships I have created with the team and clients at Valor are what inspire me to continue to drive satisfaction and excellence in all that I do," says Matt Autry, president of the oil and gas division at Valor. "Together, we will continue to forge ahead, embracing innovation as we continue to shape the future of asset management and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come."

Autry possesses 18 years of oil and gas industry experience that ranges from working as a landman to owning and managing minerals. Under Autry's leadership, Valor has both doubled in revenue and in staff, all within the company's first five years of existence. These growth figures reflect Autry's direct involvement in onboarding over fifty new clients, whose assets are worth $75 million in gross annual revenues. Autry's primary goals as the president of Valor's Oil and Gas Division are to provide value and client satisfaction for both new and existing clients, while optimizing and diversifying the company's portfolio of oil and gas assets. Outside of the office, Autry strives to be a good steward within the local North Texas community. He and his wife attend, participate and donate to military-based foundations such as Folds of Honor and the Shamrock Run benefiting The Adam Brown Legacy Fund. Autry also leads Valor's team in donating over $3,000 worth of toys, clothes and other items to Upbring Foster Care in Fort Worth during the Christmas holidays.

Since its founding in 2018, Valor has grown to become one of the leading mineral management companies in Texas, providing services such as oil and gas accounting , land management, and lease negotiation and counsel. They also serve as an oil and gas operator outsourcing partner, specializing in bookkeeping, oil and gas accounting , and other back-office operations. The unique cornerstone and key differentiator of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech ®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to track and optimize mineral assets.

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

