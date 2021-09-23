Fortem DroneHunter Successfully Defeats Drone Threats in US Army Test

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, leaders in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today that their DroneHunter® successfully defeated threat drones during a recent US Army test in Yuma Proving Ground, AZ. DroneHunter is an AI-enabled, radar-guided drone that locks onto its target, fires a net, captures the threatening drone and tows it to a safe deposit location. Kinetic and non-lethal, the DroneHunter results in no/low collateral damage.

DroneHunter performed completely autonomously from queuing through launch, intercept, and capture of the threat drones, depositing them in a designated safe drop zone and landing. During the test, DroneHunter engaged fixed-wing and rotary-wing targets of various speeds, size, altitude and flight characteristics at operationally significant ranges with a high Probability of Kill (Pk). Fortem has partnered closely with the Army's Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office for the past two years as part of their system of systems approach to counter-UAS. DroneHunter provides a significant enhancement to the overall counter-UAS solution.

Fully integrated with the Army's Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system, DroneHunter successfully accepted command and engagement orders. Using radar queuing from various radars in the Army's Fixed Site Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS), DroneHunter successfully engaged and negated targets.

"This test is further proof that the Fortem DroneHunter is capable of defeating UAS threats in a rigorous operational environment," said James Housinger, VP of Program Management at Fortem Technologies. "With full integration into FAAD C2, operators can employ DroneHunter as a defensive weapon against a wide range of small UAS threats - threats which are one of the top concerns of U.S. Combatant Commanders in multiple areas of responsibility. The system's 24/7 readiness for immediate employment day or night, or in restricted visibility without the need for a pilot, makes it an extremely effective tool against those threats."

About DroneHunter

Custom built for speed and agility, Fortem DroneHunter is the world's premier AI-enabled interceptor drone. Deep integration with onboard TrueView radar makes autonomous detection, pursuit, and capture of drones, including waypoint-directed, non-RF emitting drones, possible. Effective day and night, DroneHunter captures and tows away dangerous or malicious drones. The DroneHangar™ is an environmentally controlled hub that protects a DroneHunter from extremes in temperature and weather, keeping it charged and ready for flight 24/7. The DroneHunter NetGuns are easy to remove and reload in under ten seconds in order to resume secondary missions quickly. The low cost of both the overall system and the expendable effectors brings an operationally viable solution to the battlefield and installations that is available today.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world's venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for advanced air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. For more information visit fortemtech.com

