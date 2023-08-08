Fortem Technologies Names Tom Thebes as the Company's Chief Financial Officer

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced the appointment of Tom Thebes as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Thebes brings nearly 40 years of financial and operational management experience, specifically in the manufacturing and defense sectors, to his new role at Fortem Technologies.

Thebes' appointment comes at a fruitful time for the company. In his new role, Thebes will play a crucial part in financing Fortem Technology's expansion, helping to scale with the company's continued growth and success.

Fortem Technology's former CFO, Greer Carper, will be transitioning to his new role as the company's Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy.

"I am delighted to welcome Tom Thebes as our new CFO," says Carper. "His financial expertise and leadership skills make him a perfect fit for the role, and I am confident that under Tom's stewardship, Fortem will continue its scaling journey."

Prior to his new role, Thebes has served in a number of senior executive roles at Fortune 500 and 1000 public and private enterprises, both in the U.S. and internationally. His prior roles include that of CFO and VP of Finance at Armor Express, Blue Force Gear, Domo Tactical Communications, Protected Vehicles, Inc., and Force Protection, Inc., and EVP of Operations/CFO at Chemring.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world's venues, infrastructures, cities and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others.

