Forter Joins Shopify Plus Certified App Program to Provide Industry-Leading Fraud Prevention to the World's Biggest Brands

Forter

04 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Shopify's largest retailers can now easily scale their operations while driving revenue and blocking fraud 

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, has joined the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, bringing its industry-leading fraud management, payment optimization and chargeback recovery solutions to Shopify Plus merchants.

Forter's expansion into the Shopify Plus Certified App Program means high-growth merchants can seamlessly integrate Forter's platform into their Shopify Plus ecosystems. Designed for and relied on by the world's largest merchants, Forter's platform uses fully automated decisioning to scale seamlessly to meet any burst in demand and accommodate growth without additional resources. Real-time decisions enable omnichannel experiences like buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), buy online return in-store (BORIS), mobile checkout and more.

"Shopify Plus merchants have incredibly complex digital operations and they need partners like Forter who can scale to fit their changing needs," said Ryan Quaye, VP Global Growth and Ecosystems, Forter. "Our platform is purpose built for the world's largest merchants, making our Shopify Plus partnership a perfect match. We're excited to help Plus merchants confidently expand their businesses by preventing fraud and approving more transactions."

Forter's platform can be rapidly implemented and business impact is immediate. In fact, on average, businesses that switch to Forter from other fraud prevention solutions reduce their chargeback rate by 72% and false declines by 46%.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App Program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Sid Murlidhar, Director of Ecosystem Partnerships. "We're happy to welcome Forter to the program, bringing their insight and experience in Fraud Prevention to the Plus merchant community."

Learn more about Forter + Shopify Plus at forter.com/partners/shopify, or by visiting our Shopify Plus Partner Directory listing here.

About Forter
Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $500 billion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximise revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers.

Contact
Mission North for Forter
[email protected]
(516) 978-0005

SOURCE Forter

