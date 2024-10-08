Forter Strengthens Global Footprint with Leadership Appointments in APAC and EMEA

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter , the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the appointments of Vice President of APAC Sales Ian Kinsella, Vice President of EMEA Sales Nicolas Lemonnier and Group Country Manager in ASEAN, ANZ and Korea Shabab Muhaddes. The new leadership strengthens Forter's global footprint, with the company protecting brands and consumers across over 180 countries.

"Digital commerce is growing rapidly across APAC and EMEA, requiring a more strategic and scalable approach to fraud, payments and customer experience," Matt Nelson, chief revenue officer, Forter. "Ian, Nicolas and Shabab are fantastic additions to Forter's global team and will help deepen and expand our business to help the region's most well known brands filter out fraud and focus on customer lifetime value."

Kinsella has over a decade of experience helping businesses drive digital commerce revenue and profitability. He has held leadership positions at LivePerson, Adobe, Magento and SAP. Notably, he built and led Magento's APAC operations from its startup phase through to acquisition by Adobe, playing a key role in the company's growth and success in the digital commerce landscape.

"Forter's platform is designed to tackle some of the biggest challenges merchants in APAC face with dynamic payment ecosystems, sophisticated fraud and cross-border expansion," said Kinsella. "I'm excited to be part of Forter's growing APAC team at such an exciting time for the company."

Lemonnier joins Forter from Salesforce after serving over 12 years in various leadership positions. Most recently, he led the company's European go-to-market team where he was responsible for developing the digital business, from E-commerce platform to customer data platform (CDP).

"I've dedicated my career to helping B2C companies transform their customer experience and I've seen the power of Forter's platform firsthand," said Lemonnier. "I'm looking forward to bringing Forter's technology to even more businesses across EMEA."

Muhaddes brings his deep background in payments, partnerships and product to Forter. He held strategic positions at both Mastercard and Visa for over 13 years and, most recently, led Vesta's APAC franchise as general manager.

Forter will be hosting digital commerce leaders from around the world as its third annual IMPACT conference in New York City on Wednesday, October 9. For more information about the event, visit: https://www.forter.com/impact/

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Instacart, Priceline and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $1 trillion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Forter