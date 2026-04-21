Fortify Restoration, a Portfolio Company of Osceola Capital, Acquires Beach Contracting

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortify Restoration, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, today announced the successful acquisition of Beach Contracting, a trusted provider of structural restoration services in South Florida. This transaction marks Fortify's first add-on acquisition since the platform's launch, in July 2025, and represents a significant step in expanding its presence and density in its core market.

Founded in 2006 by Justin Zisquit and headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, Beach Contracting specializes in concrete restoration, painting, and waterproofing for high-rise condominiums, hotels, and other commercial properties. The company has built a strong reputation for quality and reliability, supported by long-standing relationships with blue-chip customers and leading engineering firms across the region.

Mike Rosen, CEO, Fortify Restoration, said, "We are excited to welcome Justin and the Beach Contracting team to Fortify. Over two decades, they have established themselves as a trusted operator in South Florida with deep customer and engineering relationships. This partnership enhances our capabilities, strengthens our market position, and builds further density in one of our most important regions. We look forward to supporting the team's continued growth."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner, Osceola Capital, added, "Beach Contracting is an excellent second acquisition for Fortify. The company brings a highly regarded operator and a business with a powerful reputation in a core market for the platform. This transaction underscores Fortify's strategy of partnering with leading regional businesses to deepen market share. Furthermore, it adds yet another growth lever to Fortify's exceptionally strong financial performance. We remain focused on additional acquisition opportunities that expand Fortify's geographic footprint and service offerings."

About Fortify Restoration

Fortify Restoration is a trusted provider of structural restoration services throughout Florida and the broader Southeast. The company's services include concrete restoration, building re-certification support, waterproofing, weatherproofing, painting, and window, railing, and roof replacement, primarily for high-rise condominiums and commercial properties. For more information, please visit https://fortifyrestoration.com/.

About Beach Contracting

Beach Contracting, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a structural restoration services provider specializing in concrete restoration, painting, and waterproofing across South Florida. For more information, please visit http://www.beachcontracting.com/home.html.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more. Contact Kurt Schwab at [email protected] regarding new add-on opportunities.

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SOURCE Osceola Capital