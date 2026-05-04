Fortress Solutions Announces Formation of Fortress Solutions Holdings and Acquisition of Dimension Energy Solutions

PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Solutions, a trusted provider of mission-critical services for telecommunications and next-generation networking, today announced the formation of Fortress Solutions Holdings, LLC, a newly established holding company, which represents the strategic combination of Fortress Solutions and Dimension Energy Solutions (formerly known as Dimension Energy Services).

John Shelnutt, CEO, Fortress Solutions Holdings

This strategic evolution marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, positioning Fortress Solutions Holdings as the parent organization to both Fortress Solutions and Dimension Energy Solutions. The new structure reflects a deliberate expansion into the broader critical infrastructure landscape, aligning telecom and energy capabilities under one unified platform.

By bringing Dimension Energy Solutions into the organization, Fortress is expanding thoughtfully into the energy sector, recognizing the increasing convergence of telecommunications, energy, and digital infrastructure. The combined strengths of these businesses will enable the company to deliver more comprehensive, resilient, and innovative solutions to customers operating in mission-critical environments.

"This is a pivotal moment for our organization," said John Shelnutt, CEO of Fortress Solutions Holdings. "The formation of Fortress Solutions Holdings allows us to scale with purpose while maintaining focus within each business. Expanding into the energy sector through Dimension Energy Solutions strengthens our ability to support critical infrastructure in a more holistic way. We're excited about what this means for our customers, our employees, and our future."

"Establishing Fortress Solutions Holdings represents a natural next step in the company's evolution," said Jeff Peterson, Board Chairman of Fortress Solutions Holdings and Chief Investment Officer at Gillon Capital, LLC. "This structure provides a strong foundation for continued growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, while reinforcing Fortress' leadership across critical infrastructure sectors."

Integration planning is already underway, with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for customers, partners, and employees. As the organizations align, Fortress Solutions Holdings is committed to fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and delivering enhanced value across its portfolio.

For more information, visit www.fortsol.com

About Fortress Solutions

Fortress Solutions delivers end-to-end services that help organizations build, deploy, and sustain critical infrastructure. From solution planning and network deployment to logistics, repair, integration, and lifecycle management, Fortress supports infrastructure that powers connectivity, commerce, and public services. The company helps customers modernize networks, improve reliability, and drive operational efficiency while extending infrastructure performance and asset longevity. Serving customers across the U.S. and internationally, Fortress combines deep technical expertise with scalable service delivery to support infrastructure transformation and ensure essential networks operate reliably in an increasingly connected world.

About Dimension Energy Solutions

Dimension Energy Solutions is a provider of in-plant maintenance services for the petrochemical, refining, and power sectors across the Gulf Coast. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the company has served the Texas industrial market since 2012, delivering a broad range of capabilities to support critical operations. With over 150 employees and a strong customer base that includes major gas utilities and petrochemical companies, Dimension Energy Solutions is focused on ensuring safety, reliability, and performance in complex industrial environments.

SOURCE Fortress Solutions