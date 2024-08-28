Fortress Solutions Appoints Ed Chan to its Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Solutions (Fortress), a global services and software company, announces Mr. Chan's appointment to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Chan's extensive knowledge of the intersection between technology and business objectives, combined with his industry expertise, will inspire and provide strategic guidance to the Fortress team and its customers. His mastery in planning, designing, building, operating, and maintaining wireless, wireline, and IT-based networks to achieve exceptional operational performance and customer care will be an invaluable asset to Fortress.

“I am thrilled to join the board at Fortress Solutions during such an exciting time in the telecom industry." Ed Chan Post this

"At Fortress Solutions, we are accelerating our strategic initiatives to drive innovation and redefine the economics of legacy network engineering support, while leveraging our technological expertise and operational acumen to enable the networks of the future. Ed's insights will be instrumental in advancing our mission and shaping our long-term strategy," stated John Shelnutt, CEO of Fortress Solutions.

Mr. Chan has a rich history in the telecom industry. He joined Crown Castle in January 2024 as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), where he oversees the company's data, digital, information security, and business support strategies including business transformation, HR/human capital management, facilities management, and corporate communications. Prior to this, Mr. Chan spent the majority of his career at Verizon, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this capacity he was responsible for Verizon's technology strategy, product development, network planning, capital planning, and systems and maintenance engineering. Before his role as CTO, Mr. Chan served as Chief Network Engineering Officer, where he oversaw technology architecture, infrastructure planning, and network implementation and operations. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University and a Master of Science in Engineering in Management of Technology from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Chan stated, "I am thrilled to join the board at Fortress Solutions during such an exciting time in the telecom industry. With the rapid evolution of technology, especially in areas like 5G and network innovation, I am eager to collaborate with this talented team to help drive the company's growth, strengthen our strategic vision, and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

About Fortress

Fortress Solution is a services and software analytics company, solving complex problems and creating value by building, maintaining and repairing communications networks. Trusted by leading communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, Fortress Solutions' approach includes envisioning, designing, constructing, and nurturing communication network infrastructure. Find out more www.fortsol.com.

